Santos to install tents at the entrance of UPAs for patients with flu-like symptoms | More health

The Municipality of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, announced that it will install tents at the entrance of the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) for patients with flu-like symptoms. The measure was taken after the city, as well as other municipalities in the Baixada Santista, registered several cases of the disease and hospital overcrowding.

This Wednesday (22), due to the growth in demand in health facilities, the Health Department of Santos called a meeting with representatives of public and private hospitals. At the meeting, some measures were defined, such as the installation of tents at the entrance to the UPAs, to isolate those with flu-like symptoms from other patients.

The tents will be placed at the entrance of the Zona Leste and Centro UPAs. At the UPA in the Northwest Zone, anyone who presents symptoms of the flu virus will be assisted in a space at the Gym Poliesportivo M. Nascimento Júnior, located at Rua João Fracarolli, s/nº, in the Santa Maria district.

The folder also clarifies that the municipality asked the State Government to send 70 thousand vaccines against influenza, as well as tests to improve the diagnosis of the disease in the city. As announced by the administration, the installation of the tents should take place within the next few days.