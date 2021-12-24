São Paulo announces the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei | São Paulo

São Paulo announced the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei, this Tuesday. The athlete signed a contract until December 31, 2023 – with the possibility of an extension for two more seasons.

Jandrei will dispute a spot with goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, the team’s starter since 2019, when he was signed from Querétaro, from Mexico. Since then he hasn’t had a reserve that threatens his status on the team.

1 of 3 São Paulo announces the hiring of Jandrei — Photo: Disclosure São Paulo announces the hiring of Jandrei — Photo: Disclosure

Tricolor went after Jandrei after practically closing Lucas Perri’s loan to Náutico. Volpi has been a regular at São Paulo for three seasons and is unlikely to be out of the team, either through injury or suspension. In 2021, he played 64 of the team’s 70 games. The goalkeeper, however, lived a season of ups and downs and entered the sights of the fans.

Read too:

+ Alisson, from Grêmio, can trade Orejuela

2 of 3 Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The São Paulo board understands that it was necessary to hire a new goalkeeper to increase competition for the starting position. The other goalkeeper available at the moment is Thiago Couto, 21 years old, but who has not yet made his debut in the professional team.

At Santos, Jandrei would only have a contract until the end of the São Paulo Championship, so he asked to be released. He was hired by Alvinegro during the season to make up for the absences of João Paulo and John, who suffered injuries.

João Paulo has established himself as the starting lineup for the team, while John is close to being released by the doctors. With that, Jandrei could become the third goalkeeper for Santos.

Born in Itaqui, in Rio Grande do Sul, Jandrei started his career in the base categories of Internacional. After the formation process, he moved to Novo Hamburgo in 2014 and defended the club from Rio Grande do Sul for two seasons.

So, in 2016, the archer made his move to Atlético Tubarão and was one of the highlights of the Santa Catarina Championship the following year. The performances aroused the interest of Chapecoense, which hired the athlete in 2017 to be part of the team’s reconstruction after the plane accident.

In Chapecó, Jandrei played over 100 games and took the lead in the club’s restart, which was one of the sensations of the 2017 Brazilian Championship, before being negotiated with Genoa, from Italy.

After playing in European football, the goalkeeper returned to Brazil to defend Athletico Paranaense (2020-2021) and Santos (2021). For Alvinegro, there was only one game played: the goalless draw against Sport, for the Brazilian Championship.

+ See how Tricolor is moving on the market

+ Watch everything from São Paulo on TV Globo, sportv and ge: