São Paulo announces the renewal of Arboleda until 2024 – 12/23/2021

São Paulo announced today (23) the renewal of the contract of defender Robert Arboleda until 2024. The confirmation ends a soap opera that has dragged on since the middle of the season, when the first São Paulo offer had been refused by the player’s agents.

“It is with great joy, great satisfaction that we communicate the renewal of this defender who is one of the greatest athletes in world football. Arboleda is a symbol of determination, will, dedication, discipline and technique. He remains with us so that São Paulo starts again. 2022 to become a protagonist again”, said President Julio Casares, on his social networks.

As Menon’s column showed earlier, Arboleda will receive a 120% salary increase. His salaries were considered low due to the status he has at the club, being one of the leaders of the cast.

The agreement with São Paulo was signed last month, but an imbroglio involving the athlete’s attorneys delayed the negotiation. The Morumbi team was negotiating with the Ecuadorian José Chamorro, who was appointed by Arboleda as its legal representative.

Earlier this month, however, businessman Joseph Lee got in touch with São Paulo saying that he was the real representative of Arboleda – he has a good relationship with the club for having participated in the negotiation that brought Hernanes. The Ecuadorian defender signed powers of attorney with the two businessmen, which left São Paulo without legal certainty to sign the renewal.

With the problem resolved, the parties were free to settle down eight days before the defender could sign a pre-contract with any other team. The expectation is that the announcement would be made only after the turn of the year, when Arboleda returns from vacation in Ecuador, but the soap opera ended on the eve of Christmas.

arboleda he has been a fundamental part of the São Paulo defense. He and Miranda are the starters when the team plays with just two defenders. When the lineup changes to three, they usually have Léo’s company.

With the permanence of Arboleda guaranteed, São Paulo is now going to the market in search of a reserve for the Ecuadorian. The club tries to loan defender Cacá, ex-Cruzeiro and who is in Japan. He would arrive to fill the vacancy left by Bruno Alves, who will go to Grêmio.