São Paulo builds the foundation of defense with Rafinha coming and Arboleda’s stay – 12/24/2021

The announcement of Arboleda’s renovation brings peace to Rogério Ceni. The permanence of the Ecuadorian defender was the missing piece for the coach to guarantee that his ideal defense will be available for the next season.

Arboleda’s situation and the indecision on the right flank were the two points that most worried São Paulo in the sector. And the main hiring of the club so far came precisely to supply that. Rafinha should assume absolute ownership of the full-back, with Igor Vinícius being his immediate reserve. Third option, Orejuela was loaned for a year to Grêmio.

The other pieces that Rogério Ceni already trusted will remain for the next season. The goalkeeper is Tiago Volpi. On defense, Miranda is the ideal partner for Arboleda, while Reinaldo is the owner of the left flank.

For the sector, São Paulo is still thinking about pieces to add to the cast. The board is looking for a left-handed defender, a shortage that dates back to the days of Fernando Diniz. It was the coach who first improvised Léo in defender. Since then, the shirt 16 has established itself in the position and returns to its original function only in specific moments.

The idea is also to bring a reserve to Arboleda. Bruno Alves left the club to sign with Grêmio. For his place, the board is trying to hire the young Cacá, 22 years old, ex-Cruzeiro and currently in Japan.

With the defense resolved, São Paulo now turns its attention to attacking. The club has advanced negotiations with Wesley Moraes, from Aston Villa, and still dreams of Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, and Soteldo, from Toronto FC. The last two are considered large investment contracts and would hardly come together. One of them will only arrive if the club finds a partner who will bear a good part of the salaries.