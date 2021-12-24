SBT launches new evening news, but as a summer experience – 12/23/2021

The news is good, at least until the middle of the sentence: SBT will debut a new evening newscast, but this is a test, with no guarantee of remaining on the grid yet.

“SBT News” is scheduled to premiere on January 10, a Monday. It will occupy the range from 12:00 to 14:15, under the command of Darlisson Dutra. It will be a local newscast, with an emphasis on police and service news, and will clash with Record’s “Balanço Geral SP”, which will air between 11:50 am and 3:15 pm.

Now acting on “Primeiro Impacto” and “Vem Pra Cá”, Dutra will leave both programs to dedicate himself exclusively to “SBT Notícias”. The morning newscast, in which he was one of the three presenters, will only feature Dudu Camargo and Marcão do Povo.

On the other hand, “Vem Pra Cá”, which is shown today between 9:30 am and 11:00 am, will be moved to the range from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm, under the command of Gabriel Cartolano alone, and without Patricia Abravanel, who is presenting the “Silvio Santos Program”.

As it is still an experience, the new “SBT Notícias” will be produced by the same journalism team at the station. Investigative journalist Robinson Cerântula, who left Globo after 28 years, recently reinforced the network’s staff. New hires are not planned in the short term, but there is the intention to expand the picture.

The news on the grid represents another attempt to reverse the loss of SBT’s audience, currently in third place, increasingly distant from Globo and Record.

The novelty is important given the known resistance of Silvio Santos to invest in this field. The owner of SBT believes that journalism is expensive and brings little return for the channel. Let’s hope that “SBT Notícias” is not just a summer experience for the network.