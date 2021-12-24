Sea of ​​Thieves has sold over 5 million copies on Steam alone

Rare Game is giving away a free emote to celebrate brand

After hitting the number 1 spot on Steam in June, the game Sea of ​​Thieves reached a major milestone on the platform this week. The action game produced by Rare reached 5 million copies sold only in steam.

The game arrived on the platform in June of last year, but before that, the game was already successful on Xbox consoles, recently reaching 25 million players on both platforms.

The official Sea of ​​Thieves server has also grown in recent months and is now reaching almost 300,000 members. The developer highlights that through this communication channel, players can find new crewmates and friends to follow their battles.

Players will get free emotes

To celebrate the feat, the game will give away the emotes “All Together Now!” for all players who join Sea of ​​Thieves by December 29th.

“We are delighted to see more and more players – regardless of platform, device or where they are in the world – joining us on our pirate odyssey and making the Sea of ​​Thieves an increasingly vibrant place. thriving community now features over 10,000 discussions, thousands of people looking for others to browse, and nearly 500 guides written by you gamers.” revealed the game’s developers in a statement on the official website.



In addition to the PC, the 2018 game is also available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. On Steam, the game is on sale until January 5, 2022 and is being sold for R$ 44.99 (50% discount).







Steam’s Winter Discount Festival starts today

Game and DLC promotions run until January 5th, 2022



