See 10 hidden Alexa resources you didn’t know

Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant with artificial intelligence that works with voice commands. But anyone who thinks that it is restricted to the traditional resources of playing music or saying the weather forecast when asked is mistaken.

The technology also offers games and interactivity for the user to spend time with family and friends. In addition, there are “hidden” functions that can be activated to increase the privacy and security of data for those who use it.

The devices that come with Alexa are the Echo Dots (smart speakers) and the Echo Shows (which, in addition to the speaker, have a screen). Below are ten resources from the Virtual Assistant library that you may not be familiar with (yet).

track your purchases

Image: Artem Rotten/ Pexels

If you’ve placed an order on the Amazon website and are waiting for delivery, you can tell where your package is via a specific voice command on Alexa.

What is the command? “Alexa, where are my things” or “Alexa, where is my package?”

Millionaire’s Show Game

Image: Disclosure

You know that SBT quiz show? There is a version for Alexa with the voice of Silvio Santos himself (currently, the TV version is presented by Celso Portiolli).

In the game, players answer general knowledge questions and accumulate a desired prize in imaginary money until the final question, which is worth R$1 million. There are easy, intermediate and hard level questions, all interspersed by the unmistakable voice of the Chest’s owner.

What is the command? “Alexa, play the Million Show”.

akinator

Image: Reproduction

The virtual genius Akinator has a voice command version of Amazon’s virtual assistant. You think of any character or person and the genius starts asking you questions with yes or no answers. At some point in the game, the system will try to guess who you’re thinking of — and most of the time, it will get it right.

What is the command? “Alexa, play Akinator”.

Day’s horoscope

Image: Freepik

Do you like astrology? To know what the stars have in store for you in your day? Alexa has commands to do the daily reading of the stars for your sign.

Which is command? “Alexa, what is the horoscope for the sign of [escolha o seu signo]” or “Alexa, open UOL horoscope”.

Heads or tails

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Why flip a real coin when you can ask Alexa to do it for you? Just ask the virtual assistant to flip a coin.

What is the command? “Alexa, flip a coin”.

In your answer, the technology will say “heads” or “tails”

Musical Dispute

Image: Pixabay

Do you remember music competitions like “What’s the Music?” where participants had to guess the rest of the lyrics after listening to a snippet of a song?

This game has the same logic, however, with no scoring or virtual assistant correction. The game has several different playlists that the player can choose between pop, sertanejo, pagode, among others. Fun to play with friends after that Sunday barbecue.

What is the command? “Alexa, Play Musical Dispute”.

Exchange

Image: Nelson_A_Ishikawa/royalty free/Getty Images

With the US currency fluctuating against the real like never before, you can check the dollar’s value in real time by asking the virtual assistant. It is also valid for the euro, the pound sterling and other currencies that are more common in global markets.

What is the command? “Alexa, what is the value of the coin [escolha a moeda] against the real (or another currency of your choice)”.

I never

Image: iStockphoto

Another game to gather friends for an afternoon coffee or a night filled with good drinks. Alexa will tell you about a life experience that starts with “I never” and those who have already lived something similar should spill the mug.

What is the command? “Alexa, play I Never.”

UOL Challenge

Image: Art/UOL

For sports lovers, the UOL Challenge game will test your knowledge in a 15-question game show. Choose your favorite topic (only football questions are available at the moment) or answer the Challenge of the Day with topical questions and accumulate points for every hit.

How to activate the game?

Say “Alexa, open the UOL Challenge”.

Privacy: Delete made commands

Image: Reproduction/Amazon

Alexa, by definition, stores voice command recordings of those who use it as a way to improve their ability to recognize information and enhance the owner’s personal preferences.

If you’d rather not have your voice recordings on Amazon’s servers, you can ask Amazon to clear your command history.

Before, you will need to reset some settings in the Alexa app on your mobile.

Open the Alexa app Click More and select Settings. Select Alexa Privacy. Select Manage your Alexa data Enable or disable the Enable voice deletion option. Then you can run the commands.

What is the command? “Delete what I just said” or “Delete everything I said today” or “Delete my entire voice history”.

