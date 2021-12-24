See how is Flamengo’s situation in the search for a coach

Last Thursday marked another important chapter in the search for Flamengo by a new trainer. That’s because both Benfica by Jorge Jesus and Braga by Carlos Carvalhal were eliminated from the Portuguese Cup. However, despite the same results (defeats), the future of the two coaches could be different.







Jorge Jesus is Flamengo's target for 2022

Braga dropped out of the competition after losing 1-0 to Vizela, with a goal conceded just nine minutes into the game. Despite what happened, the president of the northern Portugal team, António Salvador, eased the pressure on Carvalhal by bankrolling him. During the press conference after the confrontation, the manager highlighted that the coach will continue, at least, until the end of the current season, when the contract ends.

– About the continuity of Mister Carvalhal, it is not worth asking questions again. It is a point of honor that Mister Carvalhal will continue at Braga. It is with these (players and technical team) that we go all the way. We have not given the answer we would like, but we will give it from now on – António Salvador.

Jorge Jesus’ situation is different. The coach, it is worth remembering, had been under pressure since before the arrival of the leaders of Flamengo in Portugal. On the 3rd of this month, the Encarnados lost to Sporting, their biggest rival, in the middle of Estádio da Luz, by 3-1, and the crowd was even more at odds with Mister.

In fact, to get an idea of ​​the situation, just look at the results following the defeat by Sporting. Benfica advanced to the Champions League knockout stage in a group with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and, later, beat Famalicão, Sporting Clube da Covilhã and Marítimo by elastic scores – the latter 7-1. was able to ease the pressure for the knockout game against Porto.

To complete, the meeting with the leaders of Flamengo on the eve of the clash at Estádio do Dragão did not go well for both Mister and president Rui Costa. The Portuguese press and fans raised the tone of criticism – which, of course, was even greater after last Thursday’s 3-0 defeat.

Unlike what happened with Carvalhal, the president of Benfica did not comment. Only John of God, who commanded the team once Jesus was suspended. Thus, the assistant answered the question of a reporter who asked if he could guarantee the permanence of Jesus and the technical committee until the end of the contract with the Incarnates.

– We lost a game, it is true that we are all very sad and frustrated with the result. But the idea, the intent does not change. We don’t live in the state of mind, okay? We live on daily work, on achievements, when we manage to have them, and we live on improving and trying to improve each day. So, it’s a question that honestly… I can answer you: I say yes, but I don’t think it’s worth it – replied John of God.

While Jesus’ potato is roasting, the leaders of Flamengo are still in Portugal with time in favor to define the future. If the Mister does fall, there is no termination penalty that stands in the way of a possible return. If he’s going to do his contract until May, then Braz and Spindel will have mapped out other candidates to take the job in 2022.