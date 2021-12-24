See how Rodolff is doing after his time on the reality show

Singer, Rodolffo is paired with Israel and joined the “BBB 21” in January this year. Brother was eliminated from the wall number nine with 50.48% of the votes.

During her time on TV Globo’s reality show, the song “Batom de Cereja” went viral and became a hit among fans and on streaming platforms.

Until then, with the image linked to Rafa Kalimmann, his ex-wife, he partnered with Caio and named the term “bastion” to refer to his friend.

He even starred in a comment in which he compared João’s hair, a black power that carries historical significance and a symbol of resistance and freedom, with a caveman’s wig — something primitive and uncared for. The case was rebutted by the participant, Ludmilla and Tiago Leifert.

And after “BBB”, what was Rodolfo’s life like?

The day after the elimination, he had coffee with Ana Maria Braga. The singer said he made a mistake and that he would learn. “I didn’t mean to, I hate to see people hurting others. I won’t do it anymore.”

However, a little over a month after the end of the program, he showed that he still did not understand the problem in his speeches and described them as things that “we talk in a circle of friends, games we play with people we has more intimacy”.

Anti-racist books by Fátima Bernardes

Rodolfo, along with Israel, received books by Fátima Bernardes to rethink racist attitudes Image: Playback/Globoplay

Six days after the final wall, he participated in the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” and received some books from the presenter.

The works were the awarded “Torto Arado”, novel by Itamar Vieira Junior, “Quarto de Despejo”, by Carolina Maria de Jesus, and “Pequeno Manual Antirracista”, by Djamila Ribeiro.

Had shipper (but did not roll)

Sarah and Rodolffo fell out on “BBB 21”, but the fight has already been overcome: the two made up days after the end of the reality show, and today they record TikTok dances together.

But the singer has already urged caution to fans who “shippam” the couple to the point of attacking their other romantic interests. Out of reality, Sarah had a relationship with ex-Fazenda Lucas Viana.

Currently, the musician claimed to be enjoying the “single life” since leaving the Globo reality show.