See how Rodolff is doing after his time on the reality show

Singer, Rodolffo is paired with Israel and joined the “BBB 21” in January this year. Brother was eliminated from the wall number nine with 50.48% of the votes.

During her time on TV Globo’s reality show, the song “Batom de Cereja” went viral and became a hit among fans and on streaming platforms.

Until then, with the image linked to Rafa Kalimmann, his ex-wife, he partnered with Caio and named the term “bastion” to refer to his friend.

He even starred in a comment in which he compared João’s hair, a black power that carries historical significance and a symbol of resistance and freedom, with a caveman’s wig — something primitive and uncared for. The case was rebutted by the participant, Ludmilla and Tiago Leifert.

And after “BBB”, what was Rodolfo’s life like?

Rodolffo - Reproduction/ Globoplay - Reproduction/ Globoplay

BBB 21: Rodolffo was ninth out

Image: Playback/ Globoplay

The day after the elimination, he had coffee with Ana Maria Braga. The singer said he made a mistake and that he would learn. “I didn’t mean to, I hate to see people hurting others. I won’t do it anymore.”

However, a little over a month after the end of the program, he showed that he still did not understand the problem in his speeches and described them as things that “we talk in a circle of friends, games we play with people we has more intimacy”.

Anti-racist books by Fátima Bernardes

Rodolfo - Play/Globoplay - Play/Globoplay

Rodolfo, along with Israel, received books by Fátima Bernardes to rethink racist attitudes

Image: Playback/Globoplay

Six days after the final wall, he participated in the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” and received some books from the presenter.

The works were the awarded “Torto Arado”, novel by Itamar Vieira Junior, “Quarto de Despejo”, by Carolina Maria de Jesus, and “Pequeno Manual Antirracista”, by Djamila Ribeiro.

Had shipper (but did not roll)

Sarah and Rodolffo fell out on “BBB 21”, but the fight has already been overcome: the two made up days after the end of the reality show, and today they record TikTok dances together.

But the singer has already urged caution to fans who “shippam” the couple to the point of attacking their other romantic interests. Out of reality, Sarah had a relationship with ex-Fazenda Lucas Viana.

Currently, the musician claimed to be enjoying the “single life” since leaving the Globo reality show.

It delivered Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister

Rodolffo ended up delivering that Rafaella Santos, brother of player Neymar, stayed with one of his friends. There’s gossip!

I said that Rafa had caught a friend of mine. She’s not dating, no. Just caught. You are single. Relax, don’t find a boyfriend for others without others saying they’re dating, no. Right, Rafa? Speak to the people there, Rafa. Rodolffo on Instagram

the leaked nude

Rodolffo - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Rodolffo exhibited shorts printed with cactuses — name given to Juliette fans

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

During his participation, a supposed nude of Rodolffo circulated on social networks. From outside, he confirmed and joked with Gil do Vigor about the leaked photo.

In an exchange of messages with Kerline and Gil, the singer said he “wasn’t in top form”. Gil joked that he was “coldly analyzing the details of the information”.

The success of ‘Cherry Lipstick’

The “Cherry Lipstick” viral didn’t just last nearly three months on the reality show. Israel and Rodolffo won the title of most played song on Spotify in the year 2021.

The music video was the most viewed on YouTube in Brazil this year.

new music and apology

Feminist psychoanalyst Manuela Xavier, who works with behavioral analysis on social networks and is followed by more than 330,000 people, pointed out an apology in the lyrics of the new song by the duo Israel and Rodolffo, called “Dar Uma Namorada”.

According to the specialist, the music encourages rape. One of the excerpts said that “it stirred me up, he’s going to have to give me a girlfriend”. The lyrics interpreted by Israel and Rodolffo are written by four composers: Ciro Netto, Matheus Cott, Renato Campero and Thales Gui.

The singer came out in defense of the composition saying that Manuela Xavier’s analysis is “exaggerated”.

“I think you’re exaggerating your remarks, because we make music for men and for women. A woman can sing this lyric for a man, it’s unisex”, reacted the singer in the comments of the video.

international tour

In October, he and Israel toured the United States in October. The duo plans to perform more shows next year and want to tour Europe in April.

Hit of the year!

Israel and Rodolfo - I Hate Flash - I Hate Flash

Israel & Rodolffo at the Multishow 2021 Awards

Image: I Hate Flash

In addition, the two received the Multishow Award for hit of the year in early December with the song (guess what…) “Cherry Lipstick”.

In addition to the title, the partnership itself was awarded: Israel and Rodolffo won the duo of the year – beating Anavitória, Henrique & Juliano, Jorge and Mateus and Zé Neto and Cristiano.

Backstage, he was interviewed by João and Camilla de Lucas, ex-BBBs and who were reporters at the event. They danced together and recalled that the two brothers, along with Viih Tube, created the choreography for the song.

