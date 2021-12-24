See how to follow Santa’s journey across the planet live online | World

This Friday (24) Santa Claus began his trip around the world to distribute gifts, and websites show his journey in “real time”.

According to the pages Santa Tracker, from Google, and Norad Tracks Santa, from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), in the morning, by Brasília time, the good old man was already flying over Oceania with his sledge and had already delivered millions of gifts.

Both sites offer a simulation of Santa’s journey on interactive maps and tell you how many gifts he has delivered.

There is also information about the Santa’s last stop and what will be his next destination, as well as how long it will take to reach the location of the person searching the site.

In addition to image tracking, Norad has also offered, since 2002, a call center about Santa Claus. THE Agency Twitter You are also responsible for keeping your followers updated on the route.

The trip always starts in the Asia-Pacific region, over New Zealand, Japan and China, according to Norad. Tracking is made possible by “Infrared sensors in Rudolf’s nose”, one of the nine reindeer, and is a famous institution in the United States.

It all started with an error in 1955 in an ad by the Sears department store asking Santa Claus for phone calls in a Colorado newspaper. The number indicated, supposedly for the good old man, was actually (in the middle of the Cold War) Norad’s red telephone number.