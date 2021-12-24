see how to update your phone in the application registration

Caixa Tem is a Caixa Econômica application that works as a digital account. The bank created the app to enable the payment of Emergency Aid, but today it also works to pay for various benefits, in addition to obtaining loans and credit cards. Thus, many citizens use Caixa Tem daily and some people may have problems accessing or updating the app. So, to find out how to solve this, check out below.

First of all, it is worth mentioning that updating the Caixa Tem registry is not mandatory, but it can guarantee more security for users. After all, by updating your registration data, you can prevent scammers from gaining access to your account. For this reason, Caixa Econômica Federal indicates that you update your Caixa Tem digital account.

In addition, some functions of the Caixa application only release after changing or updating information. Currently, citizens receiving government benefits, for example, do not need to update their digital account to receive the amount. However, for some social programs to be released, the data used in the application must be up to date. The application’s credit lines, for example, also call for this update.

Finally, to update your registration in Caixa Tem, just follow the step-by-step instructions:

Access the application and click on the option “Update your registration”;

Click “Next” and accept the terms and conditions regarding the privacy policy;

Select the option “I want to be a TOP customer” and enter the requested data;

After following the steps, the application will ask the user to enter the following data: cell phone, income and equity data, and personal documents, such as RG and CPF;

Finally, the individual who completes the submission of information must wait until the analysis is carried out.

