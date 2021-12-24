See the average salary for IT jobs in 2021

A study by Yoctoo, a recruitment consultancy for Information Technology (IT), innovation and digital, identified the average wage of professionals in the field in 2021. In addition, the survey also pointed out the trends for the main careers for the coming year.

Driven by the covid-19 pandemic, the demand for industry professionals has increased. The study carried out by Yoctoo sought to understand the panorama of valuing these professionals and published an exclusive salary guide for the area.

(Source: Shutterstock/Reproduction)

According to Paulo Exel, director of Yoctoo in Latin America, the company used “data collected in hundreds of interviews conducted by our team with technology professionals throughout the year 2021”. So, with the help of artificial intelligence, it was possible not only to obtain an overview of the area, but to anticipate trends for 2022.

Positions and salaries analyzed

The guide analyzed positions from middle to top management — Yoctoo’s area of ​​expertise — and only the monthly gross wages, without counting other benefits. Positions in the areas of Information Security, Software Engineering and ERP, Infrastructure, Data Engineering, IT Executives, Innovation and Digital were analyzed.

The professional with the lowest salary is a specialist in network infrastructure, with value from BRL 7 thousand. Senior manager positions from all areas are among the higher values, ranging from R$22 to R$32 thousand. Executive positions start at BRL 28 thousand, and can reach BRL 65 thousand.

The study also shows that positions related to Software Engineering, DevOps/Cloud in Infrastructure, in addition to Engineering and Data Science were those that registered the greatest flight of talent abroad, boosted by the possibility of home-office.

Positions for 2022

Among the most promising positions for the coming year are Enterprise/Business Architecture, all positions in the data and security area, with an emphasis on governance and strategy.

Yoctoo Salary Guide is available for download at this link.