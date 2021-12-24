See the emissions from a supermassive black hole in this breathtaking image

The supermassive black hole at the center of the Centaurus A galaxy gained a stunning image. Featuring incredible lobes of radio wave emission, the “picture” is the most comprehensive image of this object ever taken, and is part of a new study of the environment of radiogalaxies.

Centaurus A central black hole

Located about 12 million light years away, this is an active radiogalaxy that emits a jet perpendicular to the galactic disk. This emission is the result of the process of “feeding” the black hole and, in this image, it is photographed in radio wavelengths.

As surrounding matter falls into the black hole, the particles are accelerated and heated until they form a plasma disk around the object. Part of this plasma is driven by the black hole’s complex magnetic fields towards its poles and ejected as jets.

These jets move at a relativistic speed, that is, comparable to the speed of light. In the case of Centaurus A, the jets are half the speed of light — which is a lot! The central black hole has 55 million solar masses.

The Centaurus A galaxy is just a small region in the center of this image, while the dots in the background are other radiogalaxies similar to this one (Image: Reproduction/Ben McKinley/ICRAR/Curtin and Connor Matherne/Louisiana State University)

In the image above, the giant galaxy occupies only a small piece at the center of the fabulous formation. The dots in the background are not stars but rather distant Centaurus A-like radio galaxies.

According to the authors of the study that generated the image, the black hole emits these jets at distances of more than a million light years. “Previous radio observations couldn’t handle the extreme brightness of the jets and the details of the larger area around the galaxy were distorted, but our new image overcomes these limitations,” they said.

The search behind the image

Astrophysicist Dr. Massimo Gaspari of Italy’s National Institute of Astrophysics said the new study behind the image supports a new idea known as Cold Chaotic Accretion. “In this model, clouds of cold gas condense on the galactic halo and rain down on the central regions, feeding the supermassive black hole,” he said.

This “rain” of cold gas causes a reaction in the black hole, which returns energy through the jets. This model creates an even richer and more complex climate scenario around supermassive black holes in active galaxies. In some bright spots in the image, for example, “charged particles have been re-accelerated and are interacting with strong magnetic fields”.

The study will be published in Nature Astronomy.

Source: ICRAR