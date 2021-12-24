See the rules that change the loan in 2022

THE National Institute of Social Security (INSS) is reminding its policyholders that next year there will be changes in the payroll loan. So from January 2022, some important questions will be added in this money request mode. And the fact is, few people know this.

Those who do not want to have a payroll loan under these new rules, which are notably less advantageous, can apply until December 31 of this year. That way, it will still catch the current situation, which was created under the conditions of the new coronavirus pandemic.

But after all, what will change in the payroll loan? According to the INSS itself, the main change is with the issue of the consignable margin. Translating: it is the portion that the retiree or pensioner can commit with the payroll. This fee will be reduced starting next year.

At the moment, what is known is that it is possible to commit up to 40% of pension income every month. This, as said, was a rule created even in the new coronavirus pandemic. That’s 35% for the personal loan and another 5% for the credit card. At least that’s what the norms point to.

As of 2022, the rules that existed before the new coronavirus pandemic will apply. Thus, each retiree or pensioner can only commit up to 35% of their monthly income. 30% for the personal loan and 5% for the credit card. So that’s the big change for next year.

You May Like It Too:

parcels

Another point that must change is the issue of payroll loan installments. Under the current rules, which exist because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the citizen can settle everything in up to 84 parts. That’s seven years.

As of January 2022, what will become effective is an installment payment in a maximum of 72 months. So the time period for the full return to the INSS is up to six years. It was the rule that was in effect before the pandemic.

How will the shortage be

For this year 2021, there is a grace period of up to 120 days. It is given by banks and other financial institutions to people who are applying for a payroll loan. It will no longer need to exist in 2022.

However, it is worth remembering that in this case there was no obligation of these institutions to give this grace period. So, already in this year of 2021, the banks gave this benefit only if they wanted to.

Loan Changes

Changes to the payroll loan took place in 2020 through a Provisional Measure (MP). The idea was precisely to do this to alleviate the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic.

This MP would only be valid until the end of 2020, but the National Congress decided to extend these rules until the end of this year, 2021. Now, however, the law will in fact come to an end. So in 2022, the old rules apply.