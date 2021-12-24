See where Lula, Bolsonaro, Moro, Ciro and Doria will spend Christmas

RIO — In the last few days before the start of an intense electoral year, the climate of tension between the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic should give way to moments of family get-togethers for the Christmas celebrations. Names leading the electoral polls, Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Sergio Moro (Podemos), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Doria (PSDB) said they will be together with their families during the holiday. Check out where and with whom each presidential candidate planned to enjoy the last few weeks before 2022 begins.

Bolsonaro

In the end of the year recess since the last 16th, President Jair Bolsonaro was enjoying boat rides on the beaches of Guarujá and Praia Grande, on the São Paulo coast. It was even there that the Chief Executive was filmed, earlier this week, dancing a funk called “Proibidão do Bolsonaro”, which compares left-wing women to “bitches”, in a video that went viral on social networks.

Bolsonaro returned to Brasília this Thursday to celebrate Christmas with his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro. Along with her and other family members, the president plans to celebrate the date at Palácio da Alvorada after some commitments, such as the signing of the Christmas pardon. But his stay in Brasília should be short-lived, as Bolsonaro intends to continue his break at a new stop: the beaches of Santa Catarina.





I live

Who will also be in the South during the end of the year is former federal judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), who is currently fighting for a spot in the second round in the 2022 dispute. Born in Curitiba, Paraná, Moro will spend the Christmas festivities in his house in the city, in the company of his mother, Odete Moro, his wife, the lawyer Rosangela Moro, and their two children.

Cyrus

Technically tied with Moro in third place, according to the latest survey by Datafolha, Ciro Gomes (PDT) started the celebrations on Wednesday 22. The PDT and his wife, Giselle Bezerra, received the pre-candidate’s children, the daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren for lunch at their home in Fortaleza, Ceará. Today, Ciro starts the night of Christmas Eve with Giselle’s family, but goes, at the end of the day, to his brother Lúcio Gomes’ house.

Doria

Away from the spotlight, Doria (PSDB) is another politician who is taking advantage of the recess to walk around. He and his wife, the artist Bia Doria, have been traveling together with their three children since the last week, and are expected to celebrate the end of the year celebrations far from São Paulo. The governor’s office was unable to say, however, where the pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace decided to spend the last days of the year, but stated that Doria will return to work on January 2nd.

squid

Who also kept a low profile about the Christmas celebrations was former president Lula (PT), who currently leads voting intentions for next year. When contacted, the PT’s advisors confirmed that he will spend the date, as well as the New Year, with his family, but did not give further details about the location.

This Wednesday, however, Lula had already started the celebrations. He was on the court of the São Paulo and Osasco Bank Workers Union, in São Paulo, where he participated in the traditional Christmas event organized by the National Movement of Recyclable Material Collectors.

The presence of the former president is part of a tradition: in the last 18 years, Lula did not participate in the event only in 2018, when he was in prison, and in the last year, due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.