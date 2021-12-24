servers resign from positions at Carf

Servants of the Internal Revenue Service who act as advisers and specialists in the CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) decided to present a collective resignation this Thursday (23). The CARF is a kind of “court” of the Revenue, a collegiate body, formed by representatives of the government and society, which judges in second instance cases related to tax and customs issues. Companies use Carf to challenge tax collection, for example.

According to the National Sindifisco (Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue), the collective waiver must paralyze the judgment of appeals in the carf. The organization claims that 44 members of the organization joined the movement and that “the number should rise” during the day.

This Thursday (23), the union is holding a series of meetings with workers from the Revenue to define whether or not there will be a strike in the category.

Protest against cut of funds

A document released by Sindifisco states that the collective resignation is a way to “thick up” the movement initiated by auditors and analysts. On Wednesday (22), more than 500 heads of units of the Internal Revenue Service surrendered their positions. The organization claims that, on Thursday (23), the number rose to 635.

Servers protest against a budget cut in 2022 for the Internal Revenue Service. They also complain about the lack of regulation of a bonus.

Readjustment to police

Kleber Cabral, president of Sindifisco, said in an interview to UOL that there is a risk of strike at the Revenue. According to him, the cuts in the budget of the agency “were made to provide readjustments for police careers”.

On Tuesday (21), Congress approved the final report on the 2022 Budget, including a forecast of BRL 1.7 billion for adjustments to federal police officers. The decision caused dissatisfaction in other categories of public servants, which were not covered. About a million servers have not been readjusted for five years.

The readjustment to the police was a demand by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Columnist Carla Araújo, from the UOL, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned the president about a “ripple effect” caused by the decision. In addition to the Internal Revenue Service, employees of the Central Bank have also shown dissatisfaction.