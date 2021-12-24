Silvio Santos would have authorized search for new owner for SBT, says website

SBT officials would have met with executives of a media conglomerate in the country to negotiate the sale of the station, according to information disclosed by Notícias da TV. The group, however, would not have shown interest in acquiring the channel from the presenter and entrepreneur. The amount requested for the sale of the channel would have been R$ 1 billion.

About the subject

The motivation for looking for a new owner would be the possible retirement of Silvio Santos, who is currently 91 years old. Also according to Noticias da TV, one of the representatives who heard the sale proposal claimed that “SBT is Silvio Santos”. In this way, the question was raised of “how much is SBT worth without Silvio and without the group companies that advertise on the cane”. According to the representative, the channel’s business model was set up to sell the entrepreneur’s products.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to one of the executives and former president of a TV, the problem with SBT is the lack of a clear business plan. “The problem is not the price. The difficulty is to show that R$ 1 billion will be recovered and will become even more money in the future”, he declared, according to Notícias da TV.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us