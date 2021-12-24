Simeone turns 10 at Atlético de Madrid, and club banking permanence: “More proud than ever” | international football

This Thursday, Diego Simeone completed 10 years as coach of Atlético de Madrid. The brand came at a difficult time for the Argentine, who is coming off four straight defeats, with the team in fifth place in the Spanish Championship. Despite this, the club managed to fund the coach’s permanence on social networks.
– Ten years ago, we announced the return of Diego Simeone. Today, more than ever, we feel proud of what we are achieving together – wrote Atlético de Madrid.
Simeone is thrilled after the victory over Valladolid, a result that gave Atlético the Spanish title in 2021 — Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina
Since 2011 in charge of Atlético, Simeone won eight titles for the club in the period. The colchoneros are the current Spanish champions and have also reached the Champions final twice, in 2014 and 2016.
See Simeone’s titles for Atlético de Madrid:
- Spanish Championship: 2 (2014 and 2021)
- King’s Cup: 2013
- Spanish Super Cup: 2014
- Europa League: 2012 and 2018
- European Super Cup: 2012 and 2018
According to the newspaper “As”, Atlético maintains confidence in Simeone’s work for the future. This is the first time the team has lost four matches in a row under the Argentine’s command. He has a contract until 2024 with the club.
The hope at Atlético is that the stoppage of games due to the end-of-year festivities will serve as a fresh start for the squad in 2022. The team returns to the field on January 2, against Rayo Vallecano, for the 19th round of the Spanish Championship .
Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach — Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine
Simeone is the second coach with the most games for Atlético Madrid. He is second only to Luis Aragonés, who led the colchoneros in 612 games.
In the list of the longest running coaches in the history of European football, Simeone is in seventh place, with 11 seasons at Atlético. The leader of the ranking is Frenchman Guy Roux, who spent 42 years in charge of Auxerre.
Simeone’s numbers for Atlético de Madrid:
- 551 games
- 326 wins
- 130 draws
- 96 defeats