Southeast is the largest producer of fruits and vegetables

A study by the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) pointed out that the Southeast had a slight drop in fruit and vegetable production in 2021 compared to 2020, but remains the largest producing region in the country. In 2021, it was responsible for the production of 40.87% of all fruits and vegetables harvested in Brazil (in 2020, they were 41.04%).

Only the region of the city of Bauru (SP) represents 5.36% of the national production, with an emphasis on oranges. Then comes Campinas, which produces 4.3% of the total, with tomatoes as the main product.

The survey, a kind of agricultural map released every year, portrays the production and export of produce in Brazil, with the value of crop production, area, production by state and the export panorama in value, volume and destination .

According to the data, the Northeast is the second largest producer of fruits and vegetables, with a 21.58% share.

Then comes the South, with 17.33%. The North accounts for 14.46%, with emphasis on the northwest area of ​​Pará, which produces 4.64% of the total, especially açaí, cocoa and cassava.

The Midwest region, which is the largest producer of commodities (raw materials such as soy), is in last place, with 5.76% of the total of fruits and vegetables.

fruit

The 2021 map of Brazilian agriculture is quite diverse in terms of fruit production. Crops such as oranges and bananas are present throughout the national territory, but açaí, cupuaçu and soursop have a regional concentration.

In the survey, it was shown that 77.5% of orange production is in the state of São Paulo, as well as 70.6% of lemon. In the North, 94% of açaí and 53.6% of Brazilian cocoa are produced in Pará.

In the Northeast region, 39.8% of mango production is concentrated in Pernambuco, 61.2% in melon in Rio Grande do Norte and 60.7% in guaraná and 59.6% in soursop in the state of Bahia. In the South region, Rio Grande do Sul stands out in the production of apples (49.8%), peaches (64.2%) and grapes (51.2%).

Vegetables

The vegetable map puts Minas Gerais ahead of the others. Garlic, for example, is strongly present in the states of Minas Gerais (39.8%) and Goiás (34.4%). Cassava cultivation is distributed in the states, with the highest concentration in Pará (21%) and Paraná (19%).

According to map data, 29.3% of all tomatoes in the country are produced in Goiás and 21.4% in São Paulo. Santa Catarina leads the production of onions (28.1%), followed by Bahia (15%).

According to Letícia Fonseca, technical advisor at CNA, the national production of fruit and vegetables has grown due to the development of more efficient technologies and planting systems, through simple techniques (such as integrated pest management) or more sophisticated (such as use of drones for pest management, fertilization and irrigation).

“We have also seen growth in the foreign market, with the recognition of onion and garlic, which were previously traditional products in the import basket,” explained Letícia.

Export

The map also brought information about the products that are most exported. Brazil is the third largest fruit producer in the world, but less than 3% of production is exported.

Although the volume is still incipient, some fruits have already conquered important markets. Mango is the fruit with the highest export earnings and, in 2020, it reached US$ 247 million. The Netherlands is the main buyer (41.9%).

Melons and grapes also stood out: export revenues reached US$ 147 million and US$ 108 million, respectively in 2020, with an emphasis also on the Dutch market.

In addition to fresh or dried fruit, Brazil exports orange juice and remains the world’s largest producer and exporter. In 2020, the country had revenues of US$ 1.4 billion.