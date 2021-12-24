SP Public H1N1 Flu Vaccine This Christmas Eve – News

After an outbreak of flu, the city of São Paulo begins, this Friday (24), Christmas Eve, vaccination against the H1N1 virus. The 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm to serve the public.

The vaccination announcement was made by the city after receiving, on Thursday (23), one million doses of the vaccine against the H1N1 flu from the Butantan Institute.

The institute responded to a request from Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) and SMS (Municipal Health Department), which sent an official letter requesting additional doses of the flu vaccine, in an attempt to alleviate the worrying picture of increase in the number of patient cases with respiratory symptoms in the last few days.

In November 2021, the SMS recorded a total of 111,949 visits to people with flu-like symptoms, 56,220 of which were suspected of Covid-19. This month, until Tuesday (20), the SMS registers a total of 156,629 cases with respiratory conditions, with 73,718 being suspected of Covid-19.

Last week, SMS, through Covisa, made the same request to the Ministry of Health. This year, around 4.5 million people received the vaccine against the H1N1 flu in the city of São Paulo.