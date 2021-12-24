Spanish newspaper says Corinthians made an offer to pay Cavani’s salary higher than Barcelona’s

Uruguayan striker is about to turn 35 and has a contract until June 2022 with Manchester United

THE Corinthians didn’t give up on having Edinson Cavani in 2022. According to the newspaper sport, the club from São Paulo sent a proposal to Uruguay with a salary offer higher than that of the Barcelona.

According to the Spanish vehicle, traditional in the coverage of the Camp Nou team, Walter Guglielmone, brother and manager of the scorer, have in hand the alvinegra proposal.

During the F90, channel program Disney that you follow by ESPN on Star+, the commentator Ze Elias brought details of Barcelona’s offer. In contact with the journalist Joaquim Piera, from the diary sport, the Catalan team intends to pay salary 3.5 million euros per season to the Uruguayan, plus a bonus.

Cavani would gain an option to renew for another year, reaching maturities of €5 million per year, plus a €1 million bonus. In total for a two-year deal, Barcelona would spend 10.5 million euros (BRL 68 million). Corinthians’s, however, was not revealed.

With contract until June 2022 in the Manchester United, the Uruguayan, who is about to turn 35, may agree a pre-contract with another team in January.

And Corinthians is aiming for a strong center forward for 2022. If you hit Cavani, the Alvinegro the main name in the search for the bi-championship of the Libertadores Conmebol.

And the current cast of Timão already has great pieces. Cássio, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Gudes and the newcomer Paulinho, first reinforcement for 2022, forms the basis of the squad of Sylvinho, which seeks even more reinforcements.

However, it won’t be easy to change Cavani’s choice. According to the sport, The barça already has a principle of agreement forwarded with the athlete of red devils.

Cavani has been in Europe since 2010, when he arrived at Palermo, from Italy. then went through napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, until arriving at Manchester United.