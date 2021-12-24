The meme has been taken to another level!

Brazil is not for amateurs and Peter parker had to learn this by doing in a new Spider-Man commercial: No Return Home. In a video released by Sony Pictures Brazil, the hero must face Walter Casagrande Jr to save the day.

As everything is possible in the multiverse, the commercial brought the hero to a football stadium to face the former player. If that wasn’t crazy enough, the sports commentator still decided to dress for the occasion: he looks just like the Doctor Octopus in Alfred Molina. Check out:

The video ends with the “villain” bragging about his soccer skills with a very suggestive comment: “Better call in backup, Peter.” What did Casagrande mean? This reference only those who have watched the movie will understand!

The new feature in the franchise is a great worldwide success, but it is doing particularly well in Brazil, where it won the title of biggest opening in the country on its debut weekend.

And the secret to success was betting on the classic characters from the old Spider-Man movies. In addition to Alfred Molina, the feature features the return of Willem Dafoe like Green elf and Jamie Foxx like Electro.

What did you think of the movie? Be sure to comment!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is on display exclusively in theaters.

