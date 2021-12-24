Starting with Luxemburgo at Cruzeiro, Paulo André could be decisive in the coach’s future at Raposa – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Marcello Zambrana / Light Press / Cruzeiro



Announced during the week to be the “strong man” of Cruzeiro football in the transition period of the club to Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF), former defender Paulo André defended Fox in 2015, when, interestingly, Luxembourg was the commander of the celestial team.

Becoming one of the important parts of that team, especially in the absence of the injured Bruno Rodrigo, the now manager lost space when Luxa was fired and, despite the contract renewed until the end of 2016, he ended up negotiating with Athletico-PR, in an exchange which involved striker Douglas Coutinho.

For Cruzeiro, Paulo André played 31 official matches. Now, in another role, he may have an important vote for the permanence or departure of the one who, six years ago, commanded him at the edge of the countryside. In addition to him, a football manager is expected to be announced shortly by the club.

The committee formed by Cruzeiro will work for 120 days in the accounting, financial and legal areas, in order to confirm the premises of the agreement signed between Cruzeiro and Ronaldo.

