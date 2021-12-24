Startup Facily, from the digital market, raises another US$ 135 million and becomes a new Brazilian ‘unicorn’ – Link

The startup easily, which acts as a collective shopping digital hypermarket, announces this Thursday, 23, the extension of more $135 million in an investment round originally raised in November 2021, when it had already received US$250 million. With the “chorinho”, the startup surpasses the market valuation of US$ 1.1 billion, placing it as the new Brazilian “unicorn” — currently, there are 22 of these “magical creatures” in the country, with 9 born this year alone , a record for the innovation sector in Brazil.

The new check was signed by Goodwater and Prosus funds, with the participation of Rise Capital, Emerging Variant and Tru Arrow. It is the fourth formal investment (series D, in the industry’s jargon) received by Facily, a stage in which the company has already tested its business model and begins to accelerate expansion to other cities and countries.

The executive president of Facily, Diego Dzodan, says that the new financial resources will allow the expansion of the operation, but he does not reveal the projection of cities estimated to receive the service. By the end of next year, the startup should test the operation in Mexico and Colombia, in order to see if the business can be scaled quickly. “This round makes our strategy even stronger for 2022”, he tells the state the CEO, who founded the company together with Luciano Freitas and Vitor Zaninotto in 2018.

The challenge, however, is to grow in a scenario in which household income is pressured by high inflation, which has already exceeded 10% in the last 12 months, and by unemployment, which affects 13 million Brazilians. For Facily, the bet is to maintain a business model with a low final cost for the consumer.

Diego Dzodan is co-founder of Facily, a digital hypermarket startup with collective purchases

How it works

Acting as a digital hypermarket, the startup sells food and cleaning products and should expand into the fashion, decor and electronics categories in the coming months. But, unlike e-commerce rivals that leave orders at their doorsteps, it is the customer who picks up purchases at pickup points chosen by the startup, which reduces costs of the entire operation by taking hundreds of couriers off the streets and vehicle fleets. Currently, there are 12 thousand such distribution centers in 9 cities in Brazil, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In addition, Facily is also a “social commerce”, a model in which e-commerce platforms are inspired by social networks to offer interaction with customers based on engagement. In the case of the startup, users with common shopping interests join groups to earn discounts, similar to sites like Groupon. Finally, still seeking to reduce prices, the company negotiates items directly with producers, bypassing intermediaries and suppliers in the supply chain.

“Our model is more appealing to those who are more sensitive to low prices”, explains Dzodan. According to him, the objective is to hook customers from the lower layers of the social pyramid, such as the C, D and E classes. Another differential is to adopt Pix on the platform, a means of instant payments in force since November 2020, making it easier for the population without access to credit make purchases on the service.

“In the current economic context in Brazil, we see that our business model helps consumers even more and, therefore, the pressure to grow is even greater”, observes the Executive President.

Claims

Last November, just before raising $250 million, Facily signed an agreement with Procon-SP to reduce up to 80% of customer complaints filed against the startup — by October 2021, more than 151,000 complaints had been filed. on the website of the consumer protection agency, with users complaining of late deliveries, wrong orders, lack of refunds and expired and spoiled products. In comparison, the previous year had only 25 objections.

According to Dzodan, the startup’s rapid growth in 2021 disrupted the company’s operations, which registered a record 7.1 million orders placed last October.

“We grew much faster than we expected, and that took our delivery capacity away. The increase in the volume of orders requires more partnerships and more people training, which takes time to develop”, he explains. “The platform was not so ready.”

As part of the agreement with Procon, which considered suspending the company’s operations, Facily will compensate the injured consumers and create a fund of R$ 250 million to improve the startup’s Customer Service (SAC). For each unresolved complaint, the company will be required to pay R$1,000 to a consumer protection fund maintained by the government of São Paulo.

“Facily must comply with all the points established in the agreement. Otherwise, we will apply the fine provided for by the Consumer Defense Code, which reaches more than R$ 10 million”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP in a note.

Now, Facily says that, with the two contributions in 2021, the focus is also on increasing the logistical capacity and improving customer service to optimize the user experience.

Ex-Facebook raises unicorn

Born in Argentina, Diego Dzodan is not an inexperienced “startup artist” who managed to give birth to a unicorn: in fact, the executive has two decades of experience in the technology sector, having worked at Facebook between 2015 and 2018, when he was vice-presidential. president of the company in Latin America.

In 2016, Dzodan was known for having been pre-emptively arrested for refusing to provide the Brazilian court with private information on user conversations on WhatsApp, an application of the Facebook group (now renamed Meta). At the time, the Argentine was detained for one night at the Pinheiros Detention Center, in São Paulo, and ended up being released by the Sergipe Court of Justice.

“Facebook taught me to understand the power of social media for the market. The opportunity to get to know countries that already have social commerce as an established business model gave me this idea of ​​bringing a similar service to Brazil”, recalls Dzodan, for whom entering the innovation market was the next logical step in his career. “What motivated my departure in July 2018 was the life mission that called me.”