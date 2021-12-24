State confirms 21 cases of the omicron variant in Sul de Minas; 19 are confirmed in Extreme | South of Minas

Of all 21 cases, 19 of them were confirmed in Extrema (MG). However, there is one confirmed case in Três Pontas (MG) and another in Maria da Fé (MG).

According to the State Department of Health, all patients are doing well and are being monitored. All cases are mild, with no need for hospitalization, just home isolation.

Cities with confirmed cases in the South of Minas:

1 case in Maria da Fé;

1 case in Três Pontas;

19 cases in Extreme.

According to the team at TV Globo Minas and the G1 MG, a company get-together party in São Paulo would have contributed to the high number of cases in Extrema.

Across the state, there are 32 confirmed cases, 21 in the south of Minas and another 11 in Belo Horizonte. Of these 11, eight were confirmed this Thursday in Belo Horizonte.

Ômicron is the coronavirus variant that has the most mutations, which is why it has put the world on alert.

It has about 50 mutations compared to the original virus, 26 of which are unique to it.

Since it was detected on Nov. 24 in South Africa, scientists have started a race against time to find out whether the omicron (originally known as B.1.1.529) is more contagious, more lethal, or able to “dribble” the effect. of vaccines.

Some preliminary evidence suggests that omicrons may facilitate reinfection. So far, it is not known whether omicron is resistant to vaccination or if it is more transmissible compared to other variants.