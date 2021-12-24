Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Brazilian consumers are not very confident. There’s one last big dump of US economic data ahead of the holiday, with claims for unemployment insurance, personal income and spending, and more consumer price data for November. New studies add evidence that Ômicron may be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. And Elon Musk says he’s almost finished unloading Tesla’s stock (:).

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, December 23rd.

1. Brazilian economic data

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre) increased by 0.6 pp in December. Thus, the indicator ends the year with 75.5 points, 2.6 points below the end of 2021 and more than 12 points lower than the 87.8 points of February 2020, before the pandemic began.

“The scenario we see is not the best for [daqui a] six months. Unemployment remains high, inflation is high and with the prospect of acceleration in the first quarter, and families are indebted. It is a worrying scenario because it is not easily resolved”, said the coordinator of Surveys at FGV Ibre, Viviane Seda Bittencourt, to the newspaper Valor Econômico.

For the specialist, the improvement in the December ICC is driven by the higher social class, which tends to see a faster recovery in the labor market. Still, there is a lot of caution among consumers.

Today, 23, the must be released by the IBGE. The forecast is that inflation will decelerate to +0.8% compared to +1.17% in November and that the annual rate will be 10.45%.

2. Claims for unemployment insurance in the US

The latest major US economic data ahead of the holiday season comes in at 10:30 am with the release of last week, and November data for personal income and spending, as well as the price index for personal consumer spending. Analysts are also looking for a slowdown in spending, amid suspicions that rising prices and depleted savings are taking their toll.

Core oil prices should have continued to rise at a solid 0.4% in the month, as in October.

Initial jobless claims are expected to have remained around last week’s level of 206,000, a historically low level that indicates a large backlog of labor by employers struggling to find workers.

3. Chinese city locks to prevent Ômicron

China has confined Xi’an’s 13 million people to west-central Shaanxi province, trying to prevent a local outbreak of Covid-19. The blockade, reported as the most severe since the one imposed on Wuhan at the start of the pandemic, is a characteristically extreme reaction from one of the few countries in the world that still has a zero tolerance approach to Coronavirus at a time when the virus is developing. endemic in many other parts of the world.

The outbreak comes just weeks before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, an event from which foreign visitors have already been banned. The Tokyo Summer Olympics led to an increase in Covid-19 cases in Japan earlier this year, as the activities of various athletes and others associated with the games accelerated the spread of the then-dominant Delta variant.

The news elsewhere on the Covid-19 front was considerably better. Recent data from Denmark, the UK and South Africa have added evidence to support the view that the new Ômicron strain is less likely to cause serious illness. AstraZeneca (LON:) (NASDAQ:) joined to do (NYSE:) and Modern (NASDAQ:) in producing test results to show that a booster dose of their vaccines largely restored a person’s immune response to the virus. However, other test data showed that Sinovac vaccine (NASDAQ:), the foundation of China’s immunization program, did not have the same effect.

Travel and tourism-related stocks rallied sharply on the news in Europe, although discount airline Ryanair (NASDAQ:) was forced to predict a broader net loss due to recent European bans on UK tourist arrivals.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are expected to rally in the open on more positive news from the pandemic, pending the release of the aforementioned data.

At 9:12 am, futures rose 0.34%, while 100 and futures advanced 0.25% and 0.35%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Tesla, which jumped more than 7% on Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk tweeted it was nearly done selling shares to pay its taxes. Records suggest he sold about $15 billion, compared to Musk’s own estimate of $11 billion in tax liabilities this year. Also in focus will be Tencent, after announcing plans to distribute its entire stake in e-commerce giant JD (NASDAQ:). For shareholders, a move seen as a response to pressure from Chinese antitrust regulators earlier this year.

5. Firmer oil prices after US inventory data

Crude oil prices were elevated overnight on the general improvement in risk appetite, as news from Ômicron has somewhat restored confidence in demand for air travel next year.

It also helped the US government’s weekly report on oil inventories on Wednesday, which showed an even bigger drop in crude oil inventories than the American Petroleum Institute had done.

By 9:15 am, they were up 0.16% to $72.88 a barrel, while oil prices rose 0.20% to $75.43 a barrel.