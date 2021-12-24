STF denies Minas government’s request to overturn the vote that freezes IPVA in 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG



The Federal Supreme Court (STF) denied a request by the Government of Minas to suspend the vote on the Bill (PL) in the Legislative Assembly of Minas (ALMG) which, in practice, defined that the IPVA values ​​for 2022 should be the same as those of 2020, pre-pandemic values. The information was disclosed exclusively by radio Itatiaia.

“The people of Minas Gerais won, now, Minas Gerais and Minas Gerais will be able to pay the same IPVA that they paid in 2021. This is thanks to the vote we took in the Minas Gerais Assembly and, we wait now, for the governor to sanction the as soon as possible the project so that the population of our state can benefit”, said the president of the Assembly of Minas Gerais, Agostinho Patrus (PV).

The decision of the Supreme shows that the Assembly vote was done correctly seeking the freezing of the IPVA of miners. This is very important. We know that, today, we are experiencing high food inflation, rising fuel prices, unemployment, loss of average income for male and female workers, so it was a fair decision,” said rapporteur André Quintão (PT).

The government of Minas appealed to the Supreme Court alleging that the project could not have been voted on until another project sent by the government, which wants to adhere to the fiscal recovery regime and which is being processed as a matter of urgency, is analyzed.

After a war of injunctions, the Court of Justice of Minas gave reason to the Assembly and now the decision has been confirmed by the Supreme. Decision signed by the president of the STF, Luiz Fux.

This whole controversy involving the IPVA, happens because of the high values ​​of used and used cars. A jump in the FIPE table, by an average of 23%, due to the drop in new vehicle production.

In order for the tax increase not to be so heavy, the Government even announced that the IPVA would be readjusted according to inflation, which would raise more or less 10%, but the Assembly voted on a project by Deputy Bruno Engler (PRTB ), incorporated some sections of the PL presented by the Government and, defined, reinforcing that the value of the IPVA for 2022 should be the same as for 2020.

The bill was unanimously approved by the deputies, but is still awaiting approval from Governor Romeu Zema (Novo). click here and read the decision in full.

The report got in touch with the head of the state Executive and is awaiting a response.