Sthe Matos reveals his relationship with Dynho Alves in A Fazenda 2021

After giving what to say in The Farm 2021 by the approximation with Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos defended himself and stated that he never noticed ulterior motives in his friendship with the pawn.

During Hora do Faro, the influencer, who had her engagement ended due to her attitudes on the reality show, said that in the final stretch of the program, she began to think that the contact could hinder her romance, but that, in general, she always saw the funkeiro as a friend.

“It started to cross my mind towards the end, but at all times I didn’t imagine or had any notion of this dimension out here”, declared.

“Really, going out and watching and putting me in my place, I’m sure how hard it was for them to receive this. Precisely because of all the internet pressure and everything. Watching, I regretted a lot”, he confessed.

Asked if she felt attracted to her colleague in confinement, Sthe Matos stated: “No. I never realized that in my relationship with Dynho there was any kind of romantic interest”.

Sthe Matos wants to talk to Mirela

It is worth remembering that during Live do Eliminado, the influencer said that she intends to apologize to Mirella, Dynho’s current ex-wife.

“It’s a person I intend [procurar]. […] I haven’t been to say anything yet [porque] things have happened a lot now, she’s hot-headed. I preferred not to speak now at this peak moment. I thought about talking tomorrow, letting things down”, he said.

“I want to ask yes, sorry to Mirella, to Victor. In truth, it was not my intention, this affection, this friendship ended up happening there. I really didn’t want it all to have affected that way”, guaranteed.

“Forgive me. [Me] putting it in place, it wasn’t something nice, I didn’t want to be going through that either, I didn’t want to receive that way. The only thing I can do right now is to apologize“, he completed.