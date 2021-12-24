Striker reveals missing details to renew with Remo | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo’s standout in the Copa Verde title, after finishing the competition with nine goals and helping the team win the unprecedented trophy, forward Neto Pessoa had his name speculated in Paysandu, Leão Azul’s biggest rival. In contact with the DOL, the center forward revealed that there is no possibility of crossing Almirante Barroso.

“There is no possibility that, at the moment, I wear Paysandu’s shirt, due to the history that I’m building at Clube do Remo, due to the respect I have for the fans and for the club’s board of directors”, he highlighted.

Neto Pessoa arrived at Remo in early September and played 15 games with the navy blue jersey, scoring 10 goals in that period. The player gained morale with the crowd, especially after deciding the derbies against Paysandu for the Green Cup. However, it failed to help in the fight against relegation. Even so, fans ask him to renew with Clube de Periçá.

“My renewal with Remo is not limited to the salary issue, but to contract details that we are adjusting. We already have a defined salary base, what is lacking are clause adjustments, what I can tell you, at the moment, is this. When it’s all over, I’ll talk more about it,” he commented.