Study with identical twins shows how veganism changes the human body

Identical twins Hugo and Ross Turner led a study by King’s College London that aims to understand how veganism changes the human body. For this, one of them adhered to a vegan diet for 12 weeks, while the other continued eating animal products normally. During the study, the twins ingested the same amount of calories and did the same exercises.

Hugo, who adhered to the vegan diet, tells in an interview with the BBC that the change was difficult, especially in the first weeks when he was really hungry for meat, but with time, he began to have more energy. Meanwhile, Ross — who has maintained the meat-eating habit — claims oscillation: some days he felt more energy than others.

How veganism changes the human body

Other changes noted in the twin who became vegan were lower cholesterol levels, weight loss and increased resistance to type 2 diabetes, as well as more stable blood sugar levels.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The researchers noted, however, that the vegan had a reduction in the diversity of intestinal bacteria compared to the sibling, making him more susceptible to disease.

Even though the genetic status of identical twins is as close as you can get, the researchers explain that there are still differences: most identical twins only share between 25% and 30% of their microbes with each other, so their metabolisms can react to foods in a different way.

Source: BBC Reel