Super Cup final between Atlético-MG x Flamengo may take place in an unusual location

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

The 2022 Super Cup final between Atlético-MG and Flamengo can be held in the United States. According to information from “GE”, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is studying taking the duel to the land of “Uncle Sam”. The change could be implemented after an American group presented a proposal to take the game to Camping World Stadium, a possible stage for the 2026 World Cup.

At first, the idea was not approved, and will pass through the scrutiny of Galo and Fla. There is a need to discuss with the CBF the means for the duel to take place without directly affecting the Brasileirão 2022 game table. Also according to the portal, the project presented also provided for Flamengo and Atlético-MG to hold another clash in the United States against a giant from Europe. However, this second proposal was not pleased due to the long travel time, which would lead to changes in the calendar, already tight in 2022, due to the World Cup in the second half.

Therefore, the organization filed a counterproposal offering to host the Super Cup in the United States. CBF, in turn, sees the possibility of expanding new markets with good eyes. The clubs demand that there are no problems with embezzlement in Brasileirão matches. In early 2022, the parties will come together to “hit the hammer”.

