Tainá Costa reveals the action of crashers at his party: ‘Sacanagem’

Tainá Costa celebrated his 24th birthday on Wednesday night in a big party, but not everything was flowers. The funkeira went to her Instagram to vent about the action of crashers at the celebration.

“There was a very boring situation, and I’m very sad to hear about it”, she began in outburst in her stories after the celebration. “We gave a toast to all the employees who held the event. And I just received a video of two people who weren’t invited – because I don’t even know who the f*ck they are – were there and managed to get in,” said Taina .

The singer continued talking about the action of crashers. “We have the cameras, and we see them going through the bags, the gifts they won. Picking up, climbing on top of chairs, picking up other people’s things… That’s a bit of a dirty trick. No idea at all” she said, in an angry tone. She even gave a message to whoever did this: “You know that everything you do comes back to you, right? You know very well, I really hope you do.”

Taina said he was uncomfortable with the situation. “I couldn’t believe it, I swear. I even had a headache to know that this kind of thing happened. How embarrassing, what a shame. Oh, if I knew who it is…” she said, adding: “It’s for us now learn, right? At the next party it’s going to double, triple… security. I think that happens with most parties.”

The singer also posted a screenshot of a piece of the video taken by the event’s security camera, with the people responsible for it. “Without a clue,” she wrote in the photo.

Taina Costa party Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Do you know why I posted it? To learn. Why would you imagine if they do this in other places?”, she said, still in the stories, after posting images of the security camera. “They stole. They stole. That’s the word. That’s robbery,” Taina continued.