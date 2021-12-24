Teacher invents lickable television that “imitates” food flavors – Época Negócios

+



TTTV uses a carousel with 10 cans of flavors that sprinkle combinations of tastes (Photo: Reproduction)

When watching a cooking show on television, you’ve probably already wanted to taste the dishes being prepared. Impossible, right? Well know that now this is close to becoming a reality.

In Japan, Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that mimics the food flavors. It’s another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience, as reported by The Guardian newspaper.

know more

The device, called Taste the TV, uses a carousel with 10 cans of flavors that spray in combination to create the taste of a specific food. The sample then rolls into a toilet film onto the flat TV screen for the viewer to try out.

For Miyashita, in the covid-19 era, this type of technology can improve the way individuals connect and interact with the outside world.

“The goal is to enable people to experience something like eating in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even though they are at home,” he said.

He also said that he built the TTTV prototype last year and that a commercial version would cost around 100,000 yen (£653 or around R$5,000). According to the professor, its potential applications include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, as well as tasting.

Want to check out the exclusive contents of BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.