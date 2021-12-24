Tesla is under investigation for allowing drivers to gamble while driving

The agency is investigating the dangers of the recently added feature

At the beginning of the month, the Tesla announced a system update that allowed users to play while the car is in motion. Now, what was expected has happened, the company is being investigated formally by enabling this function in their vehicles.

As reported by the LA Times, Elon Musk’s company is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency claims through a document that the driver can be distracted when playing or watching the passenger play, which could increase the risk of traffic accidents.

In the same process, it is also highlighted that Tesla’s Arcade mode games could only work when the car was stopped.

This mode allows passengers or drivers to play through the screen itself or from a controller titles such as Cuphead, Stardew Valley, The Battle of Polytopia, Beach Buggy Racing 2, Cat Quest and Chess. It is worth noting that the resource has been capable of games since December 2020.

The investigation started after Vince Patton, an owner of a Tesla, tested the mode and found he could play games and log on to the internet while the car was in motion.



Thinking of the danger this could pose, Patton filed a formal complaint, stating, “The NHTSA must ban all visual media and internet browsing while the car is in motion. Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is negligence.”

The whistleblower revealed that he loves his car and has nothing against Tesla, but is afraid that this distraction could have irreversible consequences.

Although no incident related to the resource has been reported, the responsible agency will investigate more than 500 thousand cars of models 3, S, X, Y from the years 2017 to 2022 to assess the risks of the resource.

Tesla’s car will have a GPU with similar power to the Playstation 5 to run AAA games

A Tesla video game controller should also come with the Model S



Source: La Times