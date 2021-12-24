Tesouro Direto: with a more negative analysis of the IPCA-15 data, government bond rates operate without a single direction in the afternoon of this 5th

The session this Thursday (23) has a full agenda in terms of economic indicators. The day began with the presentation of data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which increased 0.78% in December, down from 1.17% in November. As a result, the indicator ended the year with an increase of 10.42%, the highest since 2015.

The numbers were practically in line with what was expected by economists consulted by Refinitiv, who expected an increase of 0.8% compared to November, and 10.45% in the annual comparison.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

However, the reading made by financial agents is that there is no reason to celebrate. According to them, a good part of the IPCA-15 deceleration seen in December comes from Black Friday, in addition to the percentage of items with price increases that increased.

Faced with inflation that should continue to be more pressured in the short term, the market believes that the BC will continue with the posture that it will be necessary to carry out higher interest rates to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target.

Still on the local scene, emphasis is given to data on formal vacancies opened in November this year, which came in above expectations by the market.

In this context, public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operate with mixed movement this Thursday afternoon, reversing the drop seen earlier in the day. Pre-fixed papers are up, while inflation papers are down.

At 3:20 pm, the remuneration offered by the fixed rate security maturing in 2024 rose from 10.62%, at the beginning of the day, to 10.78%. A day earlier, the interest paid was 10.67% per year. At the same time, the Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest and maturing in 2031 offered a return of 10.63% per year, above the 10.58% of the previous session.

Among inflation papers, in the second update of the afternoon, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA +2026 was 4.98% per year, against 5.00% in the previous session. Likewise, the real return paid for the paper maturing in 2035 and 2045 was 5.10% per annum, below the 5.13% seen yesterday (22).

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday afternoon (23):

IPCA-15 and Caged

One of the highlights of the economic agenda is the official inflation preview data. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), once again, the biggest impact (0.50 pp) and the biggest change (2.31%) for the IPCA-15 came from the transport group, which ended the year with an accumulated increase of 21.35%.

The result was influenced mainly by the rise in fuel prices (3.40%) and, in particular, gasoline (3.28%), which contributed with the greatest individual impact (0.21 pp) on the month’s index.

Commenting on the result of the preview of inflation on social networks, analysts at the Renaissance DTVM highlighted that, despite the index having been below expectations and having slowed down in the last 12 months, some elements reinforce that this is not cause for celebration.

According to them, there was a significant increase in the IPCA-15 diffusion index, which shows the percentage of items with price increases. From November to December, this index jumped from 65.7% to 68.9% – reaching the same level as in September and showing a high amount of products that had a high price in December, said the company’s executives.

Another point is that much of the loss of strength in inflation in December came from Black Friday. For Renaissance experts DTVM, prices tend to rise again in the next readings after the date.

Also on the economic agenda, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported today that the country generated 324,112 formal jobs in November. The data are from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

The result is the result of 1,755,694 hires and 1,448,654 layoffs last month. The financial market had already expected a new advance in employment in the month, but the result came well above the ceiling of estimates by analysts consulted by Broadcast Projections.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Estimates were for a net opening of 130,429 to 268,315 jobs in November, with a positive median of 216,500 jobs.

In the accumulated result for 2021, the balance of formal jobs is 2,992,898 jobs, resulting from 19,136,617 admissions and 16,143,719 dismissals.

Meanwhile, on the political agenda, the market is closely monitoring the various requests for the delivery of leadership positions by employees of the Internal Revenue Service and questions from other bodies in protest at the readjustment foreseen only for police officers in the 2022 Budget.

According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Internal Revenue Service (Sindifisco), the release of the R$ 1.7 billion foreseen for the readjustment of police officers was only possible through cuts in the funds of the Internal Revenue Service in the next year.

international scene

On the external radar, pay attention to economic data coming from the United States. The consumer spending price index (PCE) advanced 0.6% in November month-on-month and 5.7% year-on-year, according to data published on Thursday (23) by the Department of Business. The core rose above expectations.

The numbers of jobless claims in the country, on the other hand, remained stable at 205,000 in the week ended December 18, in line with the forecast by economists consulted by the Refinitive.

“The bottom line is that even with inflation running high and new cases of the omicron variant, the US economy continues to grow at a very high pace, pushing the S&P 500 to its all-time high,” XP analysts said in a report.

Want to get out of savings? In a free course, XP’s fixed income specialist shows you how to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Related