Thammy Miranda’s son kisses his mother’s belly and raises suspicion

Thammy Miranda’s wife shows the eldest son’s reaction when she finds out about a possible pregnancy and shows girl clothes for a layette

the digital influencer Thammy Miranda and the wife, the coach Andressa Ferreira, do not hide the plans to raise the family soon. The couple has even announced that the next embryo that will be chosen to increase the family will be a girl. But is it time for one-year-old Bento to be promoted to eldest brother?

The little boy seems to have been very excited by the idea of ​​having another baby to grow up side by side. At least that’s what the images shared by the wife of Thammy Miranda, on their social networks, which thrilled internet users. Andressa Ferreira described in the caption: “Bento’s reaction if he says he has a baby on the way!”. The scene shows the coach stating that there is a baby in her belly, the boy then approaches and snuggles into the mother’s belly, giving her a little kiss.

The coach did not confirm the couple’s second pregnancy. However, it continues to show more evidence that the family house is open for the stork to visit. When showing the day’s receipts, Andressa showed off two children’s dresses that she received as a gift. She melted: “Then when I’m a mother of a girl”. Andressa added: “While I don’t have my daughter, I’ll give it to my niece.”

It is worth remembering that the firstborn of Thammy Miranda was born through an in vitro fertilization (IVF). The procedure was performed at a specialized clinic in Florida, United States. Andressa went back to explaining the process on her social networks, after being asked why they chose a “so different” profile for Bento.

She denied the claim of “difference” pointed out by the internet user. The coach reinforced that the clinic has a Facemask system. According to her, this technology allowed the couple to choose a donor 90% similar to Thammy’s traits. Still on the fertilization process, Andressa Ferreira countered the comment of an internet user who claimed that she and Thammy Miranda wanted a child identical to Karina Bacchi’s.

“How absurd! Benedict came as God’s will! Guys, you idealize the issue of fertilization, insemination! Do not travel”. She even blurted out: “It’s amazing how much Bento’s beauty bothers people. Because he is our son”. According to Andressa, she is not offended by criticism, as it only reaches them if it is an uncomfortable truth.

