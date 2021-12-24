The 10 most profitable real estate funds of 2021 humiliated the Stock Exchange and fixed income; see – Money Times

You real estate funds they had a bad year, but that doesn’t mean that some assets haven’t made their investors happy.

Second survey of economics, the profitability of some assets reached more than 30%. In all, 13 funds had a double-digit return.

The champion, according to the consultancy, was Urca Prime Renda (URPR11), with profitability of 33%. Last month, the Money Times talked to your manager, Caio Braz.

For him, the fall of Ifix does not reflect reality. In addition, the market acts in a general way by not separating the different areas of activity from the segments.

“In the sector in which we operate, the deterioration of the scenario is not as great, as reflected in the devaluation of quotas […] The market analysis ends up being simplistic, because the assets should be looked at in isolation”, he points out.

Urca Prime Renda invests in Certificates of Real Estate Receivables, the famous CRIs. This segment is pointed out by specialists as being more resilient to crises and rising inflation.

wronged

According to managers and analysts, the impact seen in recent months in the segment, in part, is the result of the “herd effect” of investors. Therefore, the fall is out of step with the real economy, which offers good buying opportunities.

“Most brick real estate funds are of excellent quality, with a great location. There is no reason for the depreciation as it is happening at the moment, despite the interest and inflation”, argues Anita Scal, partner-director of real estate investment at Rio Bravo.

Furthermore, compared to the beginning of the pandemic, when covid-19 imposed a series of restrictions, the current moment has a more favorable scenario.

However, there are assets that trade at the same price as the worst moment of the pandemic, recalls Fábio Carvalho, manager of Alianza.

“We see, in the real world, vaccination going on, economy reopening, less uncertainty than at the beginning of the pandemic, which was all uncertain. Uncertainty levels are lower and price levels, in many cases, are lower”, he explains. And the profitability of some funds supports this view.

See the 10 most profitable ones below: