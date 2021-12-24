The beer race: six cities in Minas compete for the Heineken factory – Gerais

Brewery plant in the Netherlands: multinational intends to install a unit in Minas Gerais to meet the demand of the Southeast Region (photo: Patrick Hertzog/AFP)

The refusal of Cervejaria Heineken to install a factory for the brand in Pedro Leopoldo, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, triggered a rush of other municipalities to compete for the project. Upon announcing the cancellation of plans for Pedro Leopoldo, on December 13, the group’s director of Corporate Affairs in Brazil, Mauro Homem, stated that the company will maintain the project for a new plant in the state. The volume of investments foreseen for the new project is R$ 1.8 billion and the unit will meet the consumption demand of the Southeast Region of the country. For now, Uberaba, Patrocnio and Frutal, in Tringulo Mineiro, Ouro Preto and Mariana, in the Central Region, and Santa Rita do Sapuca, in the south of Minas, are at the price.

Uberaba, in the Tringulo Region, was the first to show interest in taking the project to the city. On the 13th itself, councilor Tlio Michelli (PSL) delivered an official letter to councilor Fernando Mendes (MDB), leader of the municipal government, requesting actions to attract the brewery’s factory. “The location, water quality and tax incentives are some of the reasons that can make Heineken choose to have the factory in Uberaba. the moment to join efforts and fight to win this investment”, defended the councilor. He believes that Uberaba is fully capable of attracting the unit.

“Executive, Legislative and other authorities of Uberaba must unite so that the city conquers the Heineken factory. My team is already talking to representatives of civil society, mainly with the Pr-Uberaba group, which brings together several businessmen in the city who support the idea”, he added.

The Municipality of Uberaba, through its Department of Communication, stated that, at this moment, it is still “taking note” of the information about Heineken’s decision. The city already has a unit of the Petrpolis Brewery, manufacturer of Crystal, Lokal, Itaipava, Black Princess and Petra beers, among others.

On the 16th, it was the turn of the mayor of Patrocnio, also in Tringulo Mineiro, Deiro Marra, to communicate, through his social networks, that he joined the ‘struggle’ to have the factory in the city. He sent letters to the company expressing the municipality’s interest in hosting the new unit. “Sponsorship came in for real in the price to participate in the project to host the construction of a factory at Cervejaria Heineken, previously planned for Pedro Leopoldo. We officially express our interest, both to the presidency of Heineken Brasil and the Investment Promotion and Foreign Trade Agency and to the presidency of the Minas Gerais Integrated Development Institute (Indi)”, he announced.

Marra believes that Sponsorship has potential that fully meet the prerequisites required by the brewery, such as good water capacity (including mineral springs) and logistics to facilitate the flow to different regions and minimal local environmental impacts. “For now, a dream. But the important thing is that we are trying, running after, doing our part”.

STORIES IN THE DISPUTE

The city halls of the historic cities of Ouro Preto and Mariana, in the Central Region, also expressed interest in hosting the new factory. According to the Ouro Preto City Hall, the Government and Economic Development secretariats have already formalized their interest in a meeting with Heineken managers.

According to the city hall, Ouro Preto has a total area of ​​1,245 square kilometers and preliminary studies point to areas in the districts of Miguel Burnier and Engenheiro Correia as possible locations for the installation of the factory. In a total area of ​​140 hectares, the city is studying the creation of an industrial park, which would house the company.

Regarding logistics – one of the requirements pointed out by the brewer when choosing the location –, the city government mentions that Ouro Preto has access via BR-040 and BR-356, a situation that facilitates the arrival of inputs and production flow. “The studies are in progress, we already have technicians working on studies of the region’s hydrogeology, so that we can guarantee both the company’s supply and the preservation of environmental resources. No undertaking will be installed without the authorization of the competent authorities”, says Samuel Sabino, superintendent of the Municipal Government of Ouro Preto.

The superintendent also says that the incentives will only be definitively guaranteed to the company by means of charges, as a guarantee of the social function resulting from the creation of jobs and income and of the importance for the economy, in addition to the necessary environmental licenses.

The interim mayor of Mariana, Juliano Gonalves, stated on social networks that it is in the price to receive the installation of the brewery in the city. Accreditation was carried out and the city hall believes that, if approved, it will bring economic benefits to the municipality, such as job creation and recognition of Mariana’s potential for the installation of large industries. The city hall did not inform, however, if there was any kind of preliminary study that would point out the area for future installation of the factory, nor of environmental and archaeological impacts.

VIDEO

The City Hall of Santa Rita do Sapuca, in the south of Minas, was another one that entered the dispute for the brewery’s factory. In addition to contacts made with representatives of the multinational, the city government produced a video and published it on its social networks to draw the group’s attention. In the video, the city hall wanted to show all the attractions of the city to receive the company’s unit, citing the privileged location, quality mineral water, logistical infrastructure, technology and specialized labor.

According to the administration, as soon as the brewery announced its decision to change the location of its new factory in Minas, the municipality, through the Municipal Science, Technology and Economic Development, made contact with leaders to place itself as an option for the multinational.

“Direct contacts offering Santa Rita do Sapuca to the brewery’s representatives were initiated shortly after the announcement that the company had given up on building the facilities in the city of Pedro Leopoldo, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, but that it wanted to keep the unit on the ground. miner. The proposal was received and the Municipality of Santa Rita do Sapuca made itself available to the brewing company for discussion and analysis of the letter of intent presented.”

Also Frutal, in Tringulo Mineiro, applied for . On Wednesday, through councilor Edivalder Cheiroso (PP), president of the Câmara de Frutal, the municipality got in touch with the brewery and made itself available, including signaling the donation of the area for the installation of the enterprise.

“I spoke with the Minas Gerais Development Secretary, and we already know that Mayor Bruno Augusto also kept in touch with the industry, making the municipality available to receive it. The city hall is willing to give up this area and we are awaiting the progress of this negotiation between Frutal and Heineken”, declared Cheiroso. Currently, the municipality houses Cervejaria Imperial, responsible for manufacturing the Imprio line.

Choice to be announced in early 2022

The Heineken Group stated in the article that it maintains its commitment to Minas Gerais and that it will soon announce the location of the new factory in the state. The company said, however, that there is still no definition and that the entire state is in dispute. The announcement of the new location must be made in early 2022.

Consulted by the State of Minas, the state government said, in a statement, that “through the Secretariat for Economic Development (Headquarters), it was informed of the decision of the Heineken Group that its new brewery will no longer be built in Pedro Leopoldo” and reiterated “the state’s commitment to sustainable economic development”. Also according to the text, the Headquarters and the Investment Promotion and Foreign Trade Agency of Minas Gerais, Invest Minas, continue to support the Heineken Group in the search for another location for the construction of the brewery unit. However, the note highlighted, “the company’s final decision”.

“The current management of the Zema government maintains dialogue with all sectors of society and reinforces the mission of generating employment and income for miners, hitting the historic mark of BRL 189 billion in attracting investments (period 2019 to 2021), exceeding by 26% the total estimated for the entire period of four years of management, which was R$ 150 billion”, highlighted the note. (MC)