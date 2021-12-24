‘The decision is made’: Carnaval 2022 is officially canceled

The blocks, trios and revelers that traditionally take to the streets of Salvador in mid-February will not be seen next year – as they were not seen this year. Governor Rui Costa announced on his social networks, this Thursday (23), that Carnaval 2022 is cancelled.

According to the manager, the delay in vaccination against covid-19 and a new flu epidemic were the determining factors for the decision.

The decision has been made: there will be no Carnival in Bahia in February 2022. Today we have 2.4 million Bahians with the vaccine against the #Covid overdue. In addition, we are dealing with a flu epidemic, which has strained the healthcare system. — Rui Costa (@costa_rui) December 23, 2021

“We need to be responsible for people’s health and lives. Carrying out Carnival in the traditional model, like a large-scale party, proves to be unfeasible. Later on, we will assess what can be done and under what conditions”, wrote Rui.

The governor also commented that he will meet with municipal leaders to assess some type of resource for people who depend on Carnival to make a living. “At this moment, I repeat my usual appeal, which applies to both the coronavirus and the flu virus: wear a mask and get vaccinated”, he concludes.

Earlier, still on Thursday, Rui commented on the impossibility of holding street festivities. At the inauguration event of the new Roberto Santos Hospital emergency and signing of the work order for the expansion of the Women’s Hospital, in Salvador, the governor took the opportunity to make it clear that Carnival “in the model we know” will not be authorized in the capital, and across the state.

“If at the beginning of December, it was difficult, now it is impossible. Only a complete irresponsible person would authorize Carnival in these conditions. Not only do we have deaths from coronaviruses, but from another flu virus. We will not have Carnival in this model as we know it,” he said.

Until then, the decision on whether or not to have the party was suspended, without an agreement between the governor and Mayor Bruno Reis. However, several artists had already positioned themselves against the realization of Carnival in the capital, by not making their trios available for the period, as was the case with Bell Marques and Gilberto Gil.