“The guy really loves Grêmio”; Diego Souza nominates 3 players for Sport and fans thanks

In addition to the team from Pernambuco, Vasco was following the 29 shirt. However, Cruz-Maltino seems to have retreated

Diego Souza will not continue at Grêmio next season. The 36-year-old was closely followed by Vasco da Gama, but is close to Sport Club do Recife. Without having the destination defined so far, the medallion indicated a package with three names to the Lion of the Island. Journalist Tharcys Michel brought details of the possible deal to be carried out behind the scenes.

Anderson Martins, former defender of Vasco and São Paulo, leads the queue for suggestions made to the board of directors of Leão. Maicon and Everton Cardoso, who played with Souza at Immortal, complete the list of the recommended reinforcement package for Sport. The reaction of fans on social media was not unanimous in favor of possible successes.

“In Sport’s crosshairs, Diego Souza indicated attacking midfielder Everton to the club from Pernambuco. Besides him, other names mentioned by Diego Souza were defensive midfielder Maicon, ex-Grêmio, and defender Anderson Martins, ex-Vasco”, echoed the Planeta do Futebol profile based on information from Tharcys, from Transa Sports.

Like Martins, the former Tricolor Gaúcho captain is free in the market, while Everton should not continue in Porto Alegre and should be one more to be released by the Grêmio club. In this way, if they want to advance in Diego Souza’s indications, the Pernambuco team will have a clear path to negotiate with the trio.

On the social networks, Grêmio fans thanked ‘El Tanque’ for the recommendations made, especially by E. Cardoso: “The guy really loves Grêmio”, joked one fan. Another Internet user added: “A true friend”. Part of the Sport fans didn’t like at all those indicated for the medallion: “The pot is already forming”, fired a crimson-negro.