The managers that most attracted and attracted shareholders in 2021 – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Between 2020 and 2021, two major movements were observed in the financial market. As a result of the cuts in the Selic rate, there was an increase in interest in investments and an explosion of individuals on the Stock Exchange. In October, B3 reached the historic milestone of 4 million accounts.

On the other hand, when the Central Bank again raised the basic interest rate for the economy in March this year, there was a strong shift of capital from variable income funds to fixed income funds. Currently, interest rates are at 9.25% per year, the highest level since 2017. Result? Conservative investments registered record funding between January and November, at R$275.3 billion. For comparison purposes, between 2006 and 2020, the total raised by this class of funds was R$44 billion.

All this movement is apparent in the ranking of managers that raised the most funds in 2021, against those that attracted the most clients. The five champions in funding belong to traditional banks. The institution that received the most funding was BB DTVM, from Banco do Brasil, with R$ 167 billion.

Caixa DTVM, Itaú, Caixa Vida e Previdência and Bradesco Asset (BRAM) are listed below. The data are from Economatica Brasil, which took into account 555 fund managers.

“The ones that captured the most are not surprises: they are managers of the largest banks in the country and raise funds almost by inertia”, says Mario Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research. “The funds are also more conservative and many people have allocated this proposal.”

Managers that raised the most in 2021 Manager Net funding in 2021 (In R$ billion) BB Dtvm Resource Management BRL 167 Securities Distributor Box BRL 51.4 Itaú Unibanco BRL 46.6 Life and Pension Fund BRL 14 Bram – Bradesco Asset Management BRL 12.1 BTG Pactual BRL 11.6 Xp Allocation Asset Management BRL 11.2 ARX ​​Investments BRL 11.1 Petrobras Foundation for Social Security BRL 10.4 Dynamo Resource Management BRL 9.6

The managers that most attracted shareholders have a different profile. Although traditional houses appear in the ranking, such as Caixa, Bram and Itaú, the list is dominated by independent institutions, which have funds with a bolder profile.

The champion in attracting investors was XP Allocation Asset Management, which saw the number of shareholders increase by more than 478.7 thousand, from 611.4 thousand shareholders at the beginning of the year, to more than 1 million by December 15th . In second place is the manager of Nubank, which jumped from three shareholders to 391.3 thousand.

Among the independents, another major highlight was Hashdex: the manager focused on cryptoactives attracted 104.2 thousand shareholders in the year. Vitreo, which offers funds linked to various markets, such as crypto, cannabis and metals, and newcomer Carbon Asset also appear on the list. The tenth manager in the largest number of shareholders won was Trigono Capital, owner of two of the multimarket funds with the highest returns for the year.

“The companies that attracted the most customers are the companies that made the most noise during the year: XP (with the split of Itaú) and Nubank. And see that one of the companies that gained the most customers is Hashdex, which operates cryptocurrencies. The interest in cryptos has increased a lot this year”, says Goulart.

Managers that most attracted shareholders in 2021 Manager Quotaholders on 31/Dec/20 Quotaholders on 15/Dec/21 Variation Xp Allocation Asset Management 611.4 1,090.2 478.7 Naked Investments 3 391.3 391.3 Dtvm box 2,013.6 2,291.9 278.3 Bram Bradesco Asset Management 3,594.4 3,775.9 181.5 Vitreo Resource Management 200.7 361 160.3 Itaú Unibanco 2,093.6 2,242.02 148.4 hashdex 18.5 122.8 104.2 Western Asset 203.9 300.6 96.7 Carbon Asset Management – 93.8 93.8 Trine Capital 13.6 100.5 86.8

