‘The More Life, the Better!’: Carmem and Paula will be imprisoned in the same cell | come around

After the bickering and accusations, Paula starts chasing Carmem through the streets of Tijuca. And that moment, worthy of action movies, almost ended in tragedy. That’s because the owner of Wollinger he fell off his motorcycle and Paula crashed her car in front of the police station. After catching the incident, Chief Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) announced the arrest of the two.
Delegado Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) will voice Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in prison in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha
At the police station, the businesswomen are entitled to a phone call, and Paula Terrare calls Neném (Vladimir Brichta):
“I’m arrested, Baby! In a Xxelenta police station in Tijuca. You have to get me out of here!”
“Okay. I’m leaving. And don’t curse the delegate. It could make your situation worse”, will advise the player.
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will ask the delegate to release Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
As soon as he sets foot at the police station, Neném will let him know that he is there because of his fiancée, Paula Terrare. The delegate will list all the infractions she has committed, and the player will make a request:
“I guarantee she’ll pay for everything she did wrong. And then the Sheriff can release her.”
“If I free your crazy fiancee, will you take another crazy woman too?”, Nunes will reply, referring to Carmen Wollinger.
As soon as Neném arrives at the cell, he will catch the two starting a new war. But Paula will be overjoyed with the presence of the groom: “Baby! I knew you were going to get me out of here!”
“The one who’s going to get you out of here is Delegado Nunes. He’s going to release you and Carmem. But first, you need to understand each other.”
Geez! Will they accept this condition?
▶ Check out other crap between Paula and Carmem:
Paula gets annoyed at Carmen’s teasing
Paula has a hallucination, and Baby takes her home
Carmem humiliates Paula and reveals to Neném her rival’s passion for him
Paula and Carmen fight
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Friday’s chapter:
24 Ten
Friday
Rose is stirred by Guilherme’s kiss. Paula tells Baby that she was arrested. Tigger advises Guilherme on how to act with Rose. Neném goes to the police station to release Paula and Carmem. Rose confesses to Joana that she doesn’t know if she wants to get back together with Guilherme. Osvaldo takes Nedda to the karaoke and Tetê tries to blackmail him. Guilherme gives Flávia a present. Osvaldo says he stayed with Tetê and Nedda is disappointed. Baby is worried to see Roni injured. Flávia thinks about Guilherme. Jandira helps Juca face Odete. Flávia shows her presentation for Paula’s new cosmetic campaign and Marcelo is amazed. Guilherme prohibits Celina from attending Rose’s event. Neném gets angry when Conrado is rude to Roni.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!