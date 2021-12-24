The owner of Itapemirim denies being afraid of arrest and says he is ‘a plot victim’

Owner of Itapemirim, businessman Sidnei Piva denied being afraid of being arrested and said he felt harmed by the attacks he has suffered after the suspension of the airline’s operations – announced suddenly last Friday (17), causing chaos in the airports and leaving 45,000 passengers unattended by December 31.

“No [temo a prisão], not at all,” said Piva to Record TV’s “Domingo Espetacular”, which airs next Sunday (26). “I feel victim of a plot, of an attack. They are trying to destroy the company by other means, not competence. Because by competence, we are the best”.

Sidnei Piva bought the road transport group Itapemirim for R$1 in 2016, when the company was already going through a judicial recovery process. It also assumed the company’s debts there, which today amount to at least R$2.2 billion.

A little less than four years later, the businessman set his salary at R$300,000 per month — a value within market parameters for a president of a large company that is performing well, but not for one with billion-dollar debts in the market. Faced with the controversy, he decided to give up his remuneration.

Piva also fights in court with the family that controlled the Itapemirim group before him. According to Andreia Cola, granddaughter of the company’s founder, Camilo Cola, the agreement signed with Piva provided that the family assets would not enter the business. Piva, however, managed to keep the Cola’s assets in court.

“Our family lost almost everything. House, apartment and other properties that were not part of the operation, but were part of the company’s assets, since the company only had one controller,” said Andreia to O Estado de S. Paulo. Itapemirim, however, says that Andreia has no evidence of the accusations, while the dispute continues.

Piva denies all accusations against which he is the target.

ANAC position

According to the president of ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), Juliano Noman, the ITA cannot suspend its operations and then say that it will return to flying, as Piva did this week. Itapemirim also told Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) that it has planned to resume activities on February 17, 2022.

“[A Itapemirim] you may even be able to, but for that you will have to demonstrate that you have the conditions. The company cannot stop flying, leave a lot of passengers on the ground and then simply say that it is going to fly again,” explained Noman to Estadão.

We have already seen news about situations of default by Gol and Azul, for example. It is important to remember that we are overcoming the biggest crisis in the history of the airline industry. We know there are financial challenges for every airline in the world from the pandemic. But, was it predictable that the ITA would stop? Do not.

Julian Noman, from ANAC, to Estadão

