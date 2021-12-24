The Pope: Humility is the path to the synodal conversion of the Curia

“The Curia is not just a logistical and bureaucratic instrument for the needs of the universal Church, but it is the first body called upon to give witness; and for this very reason, insofar as she personally takes on the challenges of synodal conversion to which she is also called, her credibility and effectiveness grows. The organization that we must implement is not of a business type, but an evangelical one”, the Pope told the members of the Roman Curia.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Humility: This was the dominant word in Pope Francis’ speech as he met with members of the Roman Curia for a Merry Christmas.

The feasts of this period, the Pontiff said, are also a moment of reflection and examination of conscience for each one of us, “so that the light of the Incarnate Word shows us ever better who we are and what our mission is”.

We are all lepers in need of healing

For Francis, humility is the word that expresses the whole mystery of Christmas, it is the path through which God chose to manifest Himself. To better exemplify this concept, the Pope quoted the Syrian Naaman. General in the time of the prophet Elisha with fame and glory, behind his armor he hid leprosy. To be healed, the prophet asked him for only one thing, simply to bathe in the Jordan River.

“Great lesson!” said the Pope. “The story of Naaman reminds us that Christmas is the time when each of us must have the courage to take off our armor, let go of the importance of office, social consideration, the glow of this world’s glory, and assume your own humility.

“Stripped of our clothes, prerogatives, functions, titles, we are all lepers in need of healing. Christmas is the living memory of this certainty.”

It is the dangerous temptation of spiritual worldliness, recalled the Pontiff. It is the risk of pride, the antithesis of humility.

In Jesus, humility indicates a goal

Humility, instead, is the ability to know dwell our humanity and lets himself be guided by two verbs: remember and generate. In other words, roots and branches.

“The humble accepts to be called into question, opens up to the new; and he does it because he feels strong with what precedes him, with his roots, his parentage. Your present is inhabited by a past, which opens you to the future with hope.”

Coming into the world through humility, the Pope also said, Jesus opens a way for us, shows us a way of life, shows us a goal. At this point, Francis mentions the beginning of the synodal journey.

“In this case too, only humility is able to put us in the right condition to be able to meet and listen, to dialogue and discern.” God speaks to everyone, not just a few.

synodal conversion

For the Pope, synodality is a style to which the first to convert must be those who render service in the Vatican:

“The Curia is not just a logistical and bureaucratic instrument for the needs of the universal Church, but it is the first body called upon to give witness; and for this very reason, insofar as she personally takes on the challenges of synodal conversion to which she is also called, her credibility and effectiveness grows. The organization that we must implement is not a business type, but an evangelical one.”

Thus, if the Word of God reminds the whole world of the value of poverty, the members of the Curia must be the first to commit ourselves to a conversion to sobriety.

If the Gospel proclaims justice, they must be the first to try to live transparently, without favoritism or partisanship. And this is only possible through the path of humility.

passion for the poor

The style of humility was expressed by the Pontiff in the three key words preferred during the opening of the synodal assembly: participation, communion and mission. Speaking in a special way about the mission, Francis recalls that this is salvation for closure.

The mission always includes a passion for the poor. “The Church is invited to meet all poverties, being called to preach the Gospel to everyone, because all of us, in one way or another, are poor, we are needy.”

The Pope’s wish, not only for the Curia, but for himself, is to allow himself to be evangelized by the humility of Christmas, the manger, the poverty and essentiality in which the Son of God entered the world.

Even the Magi, when they find themselves in front of the Child, prostrate themselves. “It’s not just a gesture of worship; it is a gesture of humility.”

“Only serving and only conceiving our work as a service can we be truly useful to everyone. Here is the lesson of Christmas: humility is the great condition of faith, of spiritual life, of holiness.”