The Post Office website was down this Thursday, one day before Christmas Eve

RIO — One day before Christmas Eve, the Correios website was down early this Thursday morning. On social networks, users reported that they could not access the email address to track products and other services.

Service was restored around 9:30 am.

The Down Detector tool, which tracks complaints about difficulties in accessing websites and social networks, registered a peak of complaints at 8:05 am, Brasília time. There are at least 164 complaints linked to the site’s general failure.

DownDetector Platform registers peak complaints at 8:05 am.

In an attempt to access the Correios website around 8:00 am, the error titled “503 Service Unavailable” indicated that the service was temporarily unavailable.

Correios' website goes down this Thursday

When contacted, the Post reported part of the corporate systems and its website showed “instability/unavailability”.

“We’ve already returned to operating with almost full capacity. The technical teams are working towards full normalization, in the shortest time possible. There is no sign of loss of information or data sequestration,” says a company statement.

“The Correios reaffirms the security and integrity of data and its information systems, which are essential for providing services to our customers”, completes the note.