The Witcher: Showrunner Justifies Controversial Death in Season Two; check out

[ALERTA DE SPOILERS!] Last week, the long-awaited Season 2 of “The Witcher” — finally — debuted on Netflix! However, the death of a character left fans of the production in disbelief. This Wednesday (22), according to ComicBook portal, showrunner Lauren Hissrich explained why she and the other producers thought this was the best decision for the story.

The death of Geralt de Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) friend Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) in the new series of episodes has caused a lot of debate among viewers. However, according to Lauren, this was not the original script. ‎“We knew we had to kill someone in that episode, and we wanted a monster to walk into Kaer Morhen and have something to do with Ciri, and both Geralt and Vesemir and the brothers would realize that bringing this girl into their custody would fundamentally change things.” said the producer.

According to her, another character was expected to die: “In the first version of the script, [a morte seria de] a wizard we’ve never seen before. Out of nowhere, we were like, ‘Oh, our audience is going to meet Coen, Lambert, Eskel and John. Who will die? John will die”, remembered.

Despite the final decision and even knowing the public’s affection for the character, the showrunner believes she made the right choice: “We think about it a lot. I know fans love Eskel and wonder ‘why would they do that?’ But honestly, his death changes everything for Geralt. I think it makes him understand that he needs to find out quickly what’s going on with Ciri, because he knows there’s a risk of losing her and her siblings if he doesn’t. And we really just wanted to motivate this journey for him.”

Recently, Henry Cavill revealed another change to the script for season two. In an interview with SyFy, Geralt de Rívia’s interpreter said that he and Anya Chalotra refused to record a sex scene. The moment in question would be the long-awaited reunion between the wizard and his beloved, Yennefer, after he spent several episodes thinking she was dead. In the series, the two see each other and exchange a kiss full of emotion, but nothing else happens.

However, according to Henry, the script foresaw a warmer moment. “We wanted to be careful to make it feel real and real, not being something that we as actors don’t believe in. We wanted more feelings than being sexual. It was very important and we had to get away from what was in the script”, analyzed the star.

The series returned nearly two years after debuting with a tense and drama-filled season. That’s because, convinced that his love, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), was killed during the Battle of Sodden, which closed season 1, Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) decides to take Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place. he knows—his childhood home, Kaer Morhen. Watch the trailer: