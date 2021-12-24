“There is no acceptable threshold for child deaths”

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), rebutted a controversial statement made by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and took the opportunity to snipe what he classifies as “crazy negationists”.

Earlier, when asked about holding a public consultation and hearing to define whether children aged 5 to 11 years should be included in the PNI (National Immunization Plan), Queiroga stated that “child deaths are within a level that does not implies emergency decisions”.

On her Twitter profile, Doria wrote.

There is no acceptable level of deaths for children, Marcelo Queiroga! That’s a crime. Vaccines save children and adults. They save even mad deniers. João Doria, on his Twitter profile

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized last Thursday (16) the start of immunization in this age group, but the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already declared to be against.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health issued an official act in which it discloses the opening of public consultation on the application or not of vaccines against the coronavirus in the population aged 5 to 11 years.

The communication, signed by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union and establishes the period from December 23 to January 2, 2022 for Brazilians to be able to express their opinion on the subject.

According to the Ministry of Health, the public consultation on the issue — which has generated resistance from people against vaccination and/or supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro — will serve as a “demonstration by civil society regarding vaccination against covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years old”. In addition, it will work “so that duly substantiated contributions are presented”.

The discussion on the subject became a case of police after people of opinion against the vaccination of children sent emails to directors and servers of Anvisa with messages of intimidation and even death threats.

The agency communicated these facts to the Federal Police, which opened an investigation. A man was denounced by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). Now, it is up to the Court to assess whether he will become a defendant and respond to a criminal action.