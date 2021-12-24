“There’s nothing defined,” says Bolsonaro about readjusting servers

posted on 12/23/2021 10:36 PM / updated on 12/23/2021 10:40 PM



The statements were made during the traditional live of the week – (credit: Isac Nóbrega/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that he “does not want to commit injustices” about the forecast of salary increases for public servants in the 2022 Budget that does not embrace all categories. The statements were made this Thursday (23/12) in his traditional live of the week.

“Look, the federal government didn’t specify any [categoria]. I already say: there is nothing defined. […] It doesn’t mean that we are going to meet this or that category. R$ 2 billion are reserved, let’s see what will be done ahead. Can you do it? You can do it. We are aware of the difficulties, inflation is high. But we see what we can do, within the responsibility. Does everyone deserve it? Everyone deserves it,” said the president.

Bolsonaro even petted the police, highlighting feats of the category. “But here is the Federal Highway Police, which has set a record for drug seizures. There’s also the criminal police who, wow, have a huge job and their salary is down there,” he said.

The Chief Executive even tried to justify and argue that he could think of a “linear increase for everyone”. “It will give 0.6% of readjustment for everyone, of that R$ 2 billion. Now, if there’s an opportunity, talk about it [depois]. We don’t want to commit excesses, injustice for more or less. It is really a category that, in large part or almost all of them, takes Brazil to its destination in its policies”, he stressed.

Bolsonaro’s speeches try to appease his situation with the civil service that is already threatening a general strike. This Thursday alone, nearly 700 Federal Revenue Service employees asked to be removed from various positions at the head of the agency.

Other categories articulate a mass strike for the second half of 2022. According to the president of the National Forum of State Careers (Fonacate), Rudinei Marques, “Bolsonaro did what no other union leader could: mobilize the categories of civil servants” . According to him, the head of the Executive “managed to set fire to a salary campaign that was very timid”.

It is worth remembering that the 2022 Budget will still undergo presidential approval. Bolsonaro referred to the adjustments in the document at this stage.