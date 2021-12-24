These 5 streaming games are the perfect gifts for kids

If there are children in your life, they are likely to enjoy video games. Many parents and guardians spend hours babysitting watching Minecraft videos on YouTube or being annihilated on Super Smash Bros. by children 15 years younger.

Yes, many modern parents are all too familiar with their children’s passion for gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and even mobile.

But the nature of video games has changed in recent years. Like most forms of media, physical disks are a concept that is falling out of favor. Digital downloads are now the norm when purchasing new games.

Furthermore, game streaming services are the sum of the best parts of games. They allow users to download video games directly to their console. But game streaming services have a lot more to offer the passionate gamer than convenience.

What is a game streaming service?

Simply put, game streaming services – or game passes – are like Netflix for video games. A fixed monthly payment grants you access to a library of hundreds of games ready for you to play.

Check out the options for you to offer as a gift to children.

You have access to high quality games for Xbox consoles that you can play online with friends. It costs 45 reais a month.

Sony’s bet on the innovative game streaming service is PlayStation Now, which offers console owners a vast library. It costs £22.99 / $24.99 and £49.99 / $59.99. The service will arrive in 2022 in Brazil.

There are significant advantages and disadvantages to Nintendo Switch Online for the Nintendo Switch. The good news: it’s the most affordable game streaming service on the list. It costs $19.99.

Contrary to the name, you don’t need to own an Xbox to use the Xbox Game Pass PC. Instead, the game streaming service lets you download and play Xbox games on a Windows computer. It costs the same amount as the console version.

Yes, Netflix has released a streaming game. Just access the smartphone or tablet app and access the game library. Game streaming is available free of charge to Netflix subscribers.