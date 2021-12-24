Three doses of CoronaVac do not protect against omicrons, study says

(Pexels)

(Bloomberg) – Two doses and a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech, one of the most used in the world, do not produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against the omicron variant, according to a scientific study.

The research suggests that people who received the injection of Sinovac, CoronaVac, should look for a different vaccine for the booster dose: getting the messenger RNA from BioNTech, Germany, as an extra dose caused those vaccinated with CoronaVac to significantly improve their lives. levels of antibodies against omicron, points out a study by the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Two doses from BioNTech, known as Comirnaty, were also insufficient, although a booster dose of the same immunizer raises protection to adequate levels, the researchers said in a statement.

While it remains to be seen how Sinovac’s vaccine deals with the omicron variant – including how T cells, the immune system’s weapon against virus-infected cells, will respond – initial results are a blow to those who have been vaccinated with the CoronaVac. More than 2.3 billion doses have already been produced and shipped, mainly in China and developing countries.

With omicron seen as 70 times more transmissible than the delta variant, the prospect that booster doses or even revaccination of the population with a more specific immunizer against omicron will be necessary will delay worldwide efforts to focus on ending the pandemic.

Last week, Sinovac released studies saying that 94% of people who received three doses generated neutralizing antibodies, although it does not say at what level.

Sinovac representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The research, led by Malik Peiris and David Hui, examined the production of virus-neutralizing antibodies in the blood of people vaccinated with the two vaccines used in Hong Kong. They confirm that two doses of both vaccines were not enough to fight the omicron.

The findings are bad news for China, which has managed to isolate the vast majority of its Covid-19 people from closed borders and strict restriction measures, but now faces the challenge of keeping the omicron at bay.

The government has distributed 2.6 billion locally produced vaccines – many of them CoronaVac – to its 1.4 billion population, but it will likely have to develop and release new vaccines before it can change its isolationist stance.

